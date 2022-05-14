Ancelotti confirms Hazard will stay at Real Madrid as summer transfer window approaches

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed Eden Hazard will remain with Real Madrid next season, adding that the Belgian wishes to stay and prove his worth after an injury-struck stay so far.

Hazard first arrived with much fanfare from Chelsea in 2019 but has spent more time off the field than on it during his tenure at Santiago Bernabeu.

That has led to speculation that Madrid could move him on but now Ancelotti says he will remain part of the club's plans going forward.

What has Ancelotti said about Hazard's future?

"We haven't talked about it," Ancelotti told his pre-match press briefing. "[But] his plan is quite clear; he stays and he does it with a lot of motivation because he hasn't had a good time in recent years and he wants to show his quality."

The coach also briefly touched on veteran Marcelo's future, adding: "We haven't talked about what he's going to do next season yet.

"We have the final, a very important challenge, and then we'll talk about everything, including Marcelo's situation."

How has Hazard fared at Madrid?

Since arriving in 2019, the Belgium star has enjoyed success, with two titles in La Liga and a Supercopa to his name.

But on a personal level, the former Chelsea man has struggled to live up to the billing he was expected to carry at Santiago Bernabeu, beset by a host of injuries he has struggled to overcome.

He has made just 47 top-flight appearances over the course of three seasons in Madrid, and has not played since February.

