Ancelotti 'absolutely loves' Lozano as Napoli hint at joining scramble for 'Chucky'

The PSV forward is attracting plenty of interest during the winter transfer window, with sides in the Premier League and Serie A being heavily linked

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti admits PSV winger Hirving Lozano is a player he “absolutely loves”, with a January transfer scramble for the Mexico international being mooted.

Leading sides from across Europe are said to have ‘Chucky’ in their sights with the winter window open.

Chelsea and Arsenal have been credited with holding interest in the Premier League, while AC Milan and Napoli are reported to be keen on taking him to Serie A.

Article continues below

Ancelotti has hinted that there could be interest from his side, with Lozano a player he holds in high regard.

Several other options are on his radar, though, with Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella and Celta Vigo star Stanislav Lobotka also considered to be top targets.

Quizzed on those being linked with Napoli, Ancelotti said “We negotiated for Lobotka last summer when we risked missing out on Fabian Ruiz due to his clause.

“Barella is a good player, while I absolutely love Lozano.

“But for now I am happy to keep my excellent squad. This group has not yet given 100 per cent of what it can do.

“Fabian Ruiz hasn’t shown 100 per cent, neither have Arkadiusz Milik or Piotr Zielinski. Lorenzo Insigne gave even more than 100 per cent up until November, than had a dip in form.”

Ancelotti is taking every opportunity to get a good look at those already at his disposal, with rotation being embraced at Napoli following an era of settled selections under Maurizio Sarri.

“I have a pretty balanced selection of players here and make changes to ensure everyone feels part of the project. That pays off in the long run,” added the former Chelsea, AC Milan, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain boss.

“For example, at Real Madrid I had players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, Alonso, Di Maria, so there was too much of a gap between the first choice and second-string players.”

Napoli’s class of 2018-19, who sit nine points adrift of Serie A leaders Juventus, will be back in action on Sunday when they play host to Lazio.