Amri blames Selangor's failure to win on over-eagerness

Selangor were held to a draw at home in their matchday one Super League match against Felda United.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Although they were the favourites in the encounter, Selangor could only record a 1-1 draw at home against Felda United, in their matchday one Super League encounter.

Selangor vs Felda United match highlights

According to the Red Giants' skipper Amri Yahyah, their failure to start the league campaign with three points was due to their overeagerness.

"Yes, the team now comprises mostly new players, but all of us are experienced footballers who should be able to play well. We were just too eager in attack. As a result, we lost the ball often. We have to look into this to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"For me it's simple; we must put the past behind and bounce back in the next game. I hope everyone of us will give our highest commitment, and follow the coach's instructions," said the 38-year old in the post-match press conference.

Follow Goal Malaysia s Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!