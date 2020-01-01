Ampomah scores penalty in shock Dusseldorf German Cup shootout defeat by Saarbrucken

The Ghanaian midfielder dispatched his own spot kick, but was not enough to see Die Fortunen progress in the cup competition

Nana Opoku Ampomah was among the players to score in the 7-6 German Cup quarter-final penalty shootout loss to fourth division side Saarbrucken after ending 1-1 in extra time.

Ampomah scored and assisted in the previous round which ended in a 5-2 win at Kaiserslaturn.

This time, the 24-year old Ghanaian started from the bench and it was Saarbrucken that broke the deadlock on their turf in the 31st minute through Tobias Janicke.

Dusseldorf had the chance to level up in the 83rd minute from the spot, but Rouwen Hennings effort was saved.

Their equaliser finally came in injury time through Mathias Jurgensen.

Ampomah came on as the fourth substitute in the 104th minute for another Ghanaian in Kelvin Ofori who was making his third cup appearance this season.

Ofori received a yellow card earlier in the first half for a foul.

On to penalties it went with both sides missing two of their regular five spot kicks each.

Next to sudden death, and Ampomah dispatched his with ease.

Dusseldorf were however let down by Jurgensen who had his kick saved by Saarbrucken goalie Daniel Batz.

Saarbrucken match on to the semi-finals for the first time in 35 years and fourth time in their history.