Amine Harit ends goal drought with brace in Schalke 04 win

The Morocco international ended his goal drought in the German top-flight with a brace at the Benteler-Arena on Sunday

Amine Harit ended his nine-month goal drought in the German with a brace in 04's 5-1 victory Paderborn.

Sunday's outing was the first time the 2017-18 Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award winner scored a goal in the German top-flight since November 2018.

The midfielder found the back of the net twice in the second half to help David Wagner's men grab their second league win of the season.

Article continues below

⭐ Man of the Match performance

🗓️ First goal since November 2018

✌️ First ever Bundesliga brace



What an evening for Amine Harit! pic.twitter.com/WhgPYC6NTW — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) September 15, 2019

centre-back Salif Sane inspired Schalke 04's fight-back with his 33rd-minute header which cancelled out Cauly's opener for Paderborn.

After the restart, Harit stretched the visitors' dominance to give them a 3-1 lead with his effort in the 71st minute.

The 22-year-old later grabbed his brace to wrap up the emphatic comeback win for Schalke 04 with five minutes left on the clock.

5 - For the first time since May 1999 @s04_en have scored five away goals in a #Bundesliga match. The last time they scored five away goals in the Bundesliga was a 5-4 win against TSV 1860 München. Historical. #SCPS04 pic.twitter.com/SYuFcNBXr2 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 15, 2019

Meanwhile, 's Jamiliu Collins was on parade for Paderborn for the duration but could not help his team end their four-game winless streak in the Bundesliga.

Schalke 04 are sixth in the league table with seven points from four matches and they host 05 next at the Veltins-Arena on Friday.