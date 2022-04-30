America vs Cruz Azul: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

America is set to take on Cruz Azul on Saturday in a Liga MX match. Both teams are heading to the postseason and have a chance to make it into the top four and qualify directly to the Clausura quarterfinals if Atlas doesn’t beat Tigres UANL earlier in the day.

These teams last met in October, with Cruz Azul winning 2-1 thanks to a stoppage time penalty kick by Jonathan Rodríguez.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games America vs. Cruz Azul Date April 30, 2022 Times 10pm ET, 7pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), CONCACAF Liga de Campeones matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 1 fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position America roster Goalkeepers Ochoa, Jimenez, Tapia Defenders Fuentes, J Sanchez, Caceres, Valdez, Jorge Mere, Silva, Layun, Lara Midfielders Aquino, Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Valdes, R Sanchez, Reyes, Lainez, Naveda, Campos, Moreno Forward Martinez, Zendejas, Martin, Vinas, Otero

América is the hottest team in Liga MX right now, winning five matches in a row to move up to fifth in the league standings. The team is just one point behind Atlas for that crucial fourth spot.

The team has won four of those five games via shutout, with the only goal it has allowed during this stretch coming against Tijuana, a match that América won 3-1. The team’s most recent match was a 2-0 victory against Tigres, with Diego Valdés Contreras and Henry Martín each scoring a goal.

In the Apertura, América finished first in the regular season, but was bounced in the quarterfinals of the tournament, falling 3-1 to UNAM.

Projected America starting XI: Ochoa, Fuentes, Cáceres, Valdez, Sánchez, Fidalgo, Sánchez, Martínez, Valdés, Zendejas, Viñas

Position Cruz Azul roster Goalkeepers Corona, Jurado, Cabanas Defenders Mayorga, Dominguez, Abram, Joaquin Martinez, Aldrete, Aguilar, Escobar, Guerrero Midfielders Lira, Romero, Otero, Rivero, Rodriguez, Baca, Zaleta, Jimenez, J. Martinez, Haro Forwards Antuna, Mendoza, Tabo, Angulo, Morales, Gimenez, Gutierrez, Huescas

Cruz Azul sits one spot—and one point—behind América in the current standings. The team has lost two of its last three matches though, including Sunday’s 1-0 loss to San Luis. Still, a win on Saturday could still result in Cruz Azul moving into the top four.

This team was recently knocked out in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League, losing by a 2-1 aggregate to Pumas.

During the Apertura, Cruz Azul finished in eighth, advancing to the reclassification stage. The team was then dominated by Monterrey, losing 4-1 and eliminating Cruz Azul from the postseason. Can the 2021 Guardianes champion make some noise this postseason?

Predicted Cruz Azul starting XI: Jurado, Domínguez, Aguilar, Aldrete, Mayorga, Lira, Baca, Antuna, Romero, Rivero, Tabó.

Last five results

America results Cruz Azul results Tigres 0-2 America (Apr 24) Cruz Azul 0-1 San Luis (Apr 24) America 2-0 Leon (Apr 21) Queretaro 0-1 Cruz Azul (Apr 22) Tijuana 1-3 America (Apr 16) Cruz Azul 0-1 Guadalajara (Apr 17) America 3-0 Juarez (Apr 10) Cruz Azul 0-0 Pumas (Apr 13) Necaxa 0-1 America (Apr 3) Mazatlan 1-1 Cruz Azul (Apr 9)

Head-to-head