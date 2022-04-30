America vs Cruz Azul: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
America is set to take on Cruz Azul on Saturday in a Liga MX match. Both teams are heading to the postseason and have a chance to make it into the top four and qualify directly to the Clausura quarterfinals if Atlas doesn’t beat Tigres UANL earlier in the day.
Watch America vs Cruz Azul on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
These teams last met in October, with Cruz Azul winning 2-1 thanks to a stoppage time penalty kick by Jonathan Rodríguez.
Editors' Picks
- From Koeman to King Karim: Why Real Madrid won La Liga so easily
- Ancelotti makes history as Real Madrid boss becomes first coach to win all of Europe's big five league titles
- RIP Mino Raiola: King of the super-agents
- Keep calm and carry on: Man City prove their mettle at Leeds to keep Liverpool at bay in title race
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|America vs. Cruz Azul
|Date
|April 30, 2022
|Times
|10pm ET, 7pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), CONCACAF Liga de Campeones matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|Fox Sports 1
|fubo TV (try for free)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|America roster
|Goalkeepers
|Ochoa, Jimenez, Tapia
|Defenders
|Fuentes, J Sanchez, Caceres, Valdez, Jorge Mere, Silva, Layun, Lara
|Midfielders
|Aquino, Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Valdes, R Sanchez, Reyes, Lainez, Naveda, Campos, Moreno
Forward
|Martinez, Zendejas, Martin, Vinas, Otero
América is the hottest team in Liga MX right now, winning five matches in a row to move up to fifth in the league standings. The team is just one point behind Atlas for that crucial fourth spot.
The team has won four of those five games via shutout, with the only goal it has allowed during this stretch coming against Tijuana, a match that América won 3-1. The team’s most recent match was a 2-0 victory against Tigres, with Diego Valdés Contreras and Henry Martín each scoring a goal.
In the Apertura, América finished first in the regular season, but was bounced in the quarterfinals of the tournament, falling 3-1 to UNAM.
Projected America starting XI: Ochoa, Fuentes, Cáceres, Valdez, Sánchez, Fidalgo, Sánchez, Martínez, Valdés, Zendejas, Viñas
|Position
|Cruz Azul roster
|Goalkeepers
|Corona, Jurado, Cabanas
|Defenders
|Mayorga, Dominguez, Abram, Joaquin Martinez, Aldrete, Aguilar, Escobar, Guerrero
|Midfielders
|Lira, Romero, Otero, Rivero, Rodriguez, Baca, Zaleta, Jimenez, J. Martinez, Haro
|Forwards
|Antuna, Mendoza, Tabo, Angulo, Morales, Gimenez, Gutierrez, Huescas
Cruz Azul sits one spot—and one point—behind América in the current standings. The team has lost two of its last three matches though, including Sunday’s 1-0 loss to San Luis. Still, a win on Saturday could still result in Cruz Azul moving into the top four.
This team was recently knocked out in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League, losing by a 2-1 aggregate to Pumas.
During the Apertura, Cruz Azul finished in eighth, advancing to the reclassification stage. The team was then dominated by Monterrey, losing 4-1 and eliminating Cruz Azul from the postseason. Can the 2021 Guardianes champion make some noise this postseason?
Predicted Cruz Azul starting XI: Jurado, Domínguez, Aguilar, Aldrete, Mayorga, Lira, Baca, Antuna, Romero, Rivero, Tabó.
Last five results
|America results
|Cruz Azul results
|Tigres 0-2 America (Apr 24)
|Cruz Azul 0-1 San Luis (Apr 24)
|America 2-0 Leon (Apr 21)
|Queretaro 0-1 Cruz Azul (Apr 22)
|Tijuana 1-3 America (Apr 16)
|Cruz Azul 0-1 Guadalajara (Apr 17)
|America 3-0 Juarez (Apr 10)
|Cruz Azul 0-0 Pumas (Apr 13)
|Necaxa 0-1 America (Apr 3)
|Mazatlan 1-1 Cruz Azul (Apr 9)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|10/31/2022
|Cruz Azul 2-1 America
|4/18/2021
|America 1-1 Cruz Azul
|9/28/2020
|Cruz Azul 0-0 America
3/16/2020
America 0-1 Cruz Azul
10/6/2019
Cruz Azul 5-2 America