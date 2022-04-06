America MG vs Independiente del Valle: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

América MG is set to take on Independiente del Valle on Wednesday in a Copa Libertadores match. This is the opening match of Group D play, which will eventually conclude on May 25.

Watch América MG vs Independiente del Valle on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

While Independiente del Valle qualified directly to the group stage by virtue of winning Ecuador’s Serie A in 2021, América MG had to beat a pair of teams already to start the tournament, defeating Guaraní in the second stage and Barcelona in the third stage.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games América MG vs Independiente del Valle Date April 6, 2022 Times 5:50 pm ET, 2:50 pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Copa Libertadores matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position America MG roster Goalkeepers Jori, Airton, Cavichioli, Jailson, Robson Defenders Conti, Kal, Eder, Maidana, Vitor, Gomes, Lopes, Paulo, Patric, Caceres, Eduardo Midfielders Ricardo, Juninho, Ale, Flavio, Valoura, Gustavinho, Ramirez, Matheusinho, Sasse Forwards Pedrinho, Everaldo, Berrio, Azevedo, Alberto, Rodolfo, Almeida, Paulista, Aloisio

America MG played a pair of scoreless matches against Ecuadorian side Barcelona in the third stage of the Copa Libertadores, then won the match 5-4 on penalty kicks to advance to the group stage.

Wellington Paulista has scored a pair of goals in this competition, both in the second leg of the team’s second stage meeting with Guaraní.

After an eighth place finish in last year’s Brazilian Serie A, Ámerica MG is set to kick off its 2022 Serie A campaign on Sunday against Internacional.

Predicted América MG starting XI: Jailson; Patric, Maidana, Marlon, Paulista, Juninho, Kal, Pedrinho, Alê, Éder, Everaldo.

Position Independiente del Valle roster Goalkeepers Ramirez, Lopez, Pinargote Defenders Segovia, Schunke, Carabajal, Piedra, Caicedo, Chavez, Perlaza, Vargas Midfielders Gaibor, Previtali, Pellerano, Oritz, M. Angulo, Faravelli, Minda, Sornoza, Cabezas Forwards Arce, Bauman, Ayovi, Plaza, C. Angulo

Independiente del Valle is appearing in its third Copa Libertadores in a row. The team made the Round of 16 in 2020, then lost in the group stage in 2021, finishing third in Group A behind Palmeiras and Defensa y Justicia.

Los Negriazules currently sits third in the Ecuadorian Serie A through six matches and is coming off of a 3-1 win over Gualaceo in its most recent match, with Lorenzo Faravelli, Jhoanner Stalin Chávez Quintero and Luis Geovanny Segovia Vega each scoring goals during the match.

Predicted Independiente del Valle starting XI: Ramirez; Quintero, Segovia, Schunke, Carabajal, Perlaza, Faravelli, Pellerano, Cabezas Bazán, Bauman, Sornoza.

Last five results