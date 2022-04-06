America MG vs Independiente del Valle: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
América MG is set to take on Independiente del Valle on Wednesday in a Copa Libertadores match. This is the opening match of Group D play, which will eventually conclude on May 25.
Watch América MG vs Independiente del Valle on fuboTV
While Independiente del Valle qualified directly to the group stage by virtue of winning Ecuador’s Serie A in 2021, América MG had to beat a pair of teams already to start the tournament, defeating Guaraní in the second stage and Barcelona in the third stage.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|América MG vs Independiente del Valle
|Date
|April 6, 2022
|Times
|5:50 pm ET, 2:50 pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (try for free)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Copa Libertadores matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN SPORTS
|fubo TV (try for free)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|America MG roster
|Goalkeepers
|Jori, Airton, Cavichioli, Jailson, Robson
|Defenders
|Conti, Kal, Eder, Maidana, Vitor, Gomes, Lopes, Paulo, Patric, Caceres, Eduardo
|Midfielders
|Ricardo, Juninho, Ale, Flavio, Valoura, Gustavinho, Ramirez, Matheusinho, Sasse
Forwards
|Pedrinho, Everaldo, Berrio, Azevedo, Alberto, Rodolfo, Almeida, Paulista, Aloisio
America MG played a pair of scoreless matches against Ecuadorian side Barcelona in the third stage of the Copa Libertadores, then won the match 5-4 on penalty kicks to advance to the group stage.
Wellington Paulista has scored a pair of goals in this competition, both in the second leg of the team’s second stage meeting with Guaraní.
After an eighth place finish in last year’s Brazilian Serie A, Ámerica MG is set to kick off its 2022 Serie A campaign on Sunday against Internacional.
Predicted América MG starting XI: Jailson; Patric, Maidana, Marlon, Paulista, Juninho, Kal, Pedrinho, Alê, Éder, Everaldo.
|Position
|Independiente del Valle roster
|Goalkeepers
|Ramirez, Lopez, Pinargote
|Defenders
|Segovia, Schunke, Carabajal, Piedra, Caicedo, Chavez, Perlaza, Vargas
|Midfielders
|Gaibor, Previtali, Pellerano, Oritz, M. Angulo, Faravelli, Minda, Sornoza, Cabezas
|Forwards
|Arce, Bauman, Ayovi, Plaza, C. Angulo
Independiente del Valle is appearing in its third Copa Libertadores in a row. The team made the Round of 16 in 2020, then lost in the group stage in 2021, finishing third in Group A behind Palmeiras and Defensa y Justicia.
Los Negriazules currently sits third in the Ecuadorian Serie A through six matches and is coming off of a 3-1 win over Gualaceo in its most recent match, with Lorenzo Faravelli, Jhoanner Stalin Chávez Quintero and Luis Geovanny Segovia Vega each scoring goals during the match.
Predicted Independiente del Valle starting XI: Ramirez; Quintero, Segovia, Schunke, Carabajal, Perlaza, Faravelli, Pellerano, Cabezas Bazán, Bauman, Sornoza.
Last five results
|America MG results
|Independiente results
|Athletico PR 4-0 America MG (Mar 28)
|Gualaceo 1-3 Independiente (Apr 2)
|America MG 1-1 Tombense (Mar 26)
|Independiente 1-1 Orense (Mar 18)
|Tombense 3-1 America MG (Mar 23)
|Barcelona SC 2-0 Independiente (Mar 12)
|America MG 1-0 Tombense (Mar 18)
|Independiente 1-0 Aucas (Mar 6)
|Barcelona SC 0 (4)-(5) 0 America MG (Mar 15)
|Independiente 0-1 Emelec (Feb 27)