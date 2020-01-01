Amartey: Leicester City boss Rodgers delivers fresh news on injured Ghana defender

The Foxes boss spoke about the Ghanaian ahead of Sunday's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa

defender Daniel Amartey will be out of action for "a number of weeks" following an injury picked up just before the international break, club manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed.

In his third game since making a return from a two-year fitness layoff, the 25-year-old suffered another setback as he upset his hamstring in a Premier League encounter against .

He was forced off the field in the 55th minute in the match week four tie at King Power Stadium.

"Obviously, Daniel Amartey is out with his hamstring for a number of weeks, so the international break hasn’t been too kind for us," Rodgers said in his team news on Friday ahead of Sunday's league tie against , his club's official website reports.

"We think that Cags [Caglar Soyuncu] will most definitely be out with an abductor strain, so we’re waiting on the scan on that.

"We think that he is definitely out for a number of weeks, but until we get the final scans, that will determine the length of time.

"I’ve got no qualms about [new club signing] Wesley [Fofana] coming in to play. He's fit and fine. He’s been playing in the early part of the season and gone away and played for the Under-21s as well.

"We’ve brought him in because he’s a big talent and he’s ready to come in and play now. He’s such a young player, but if I have to play Wesley, I have no qualms about that.

"We’ll see how Wes Morgan is also and then we’ll assess it over the next 24 hours. Wes has had some issues with his lower back, but we're hoping, if he's required, he'll be available to play."

In 2018, Amartey picked up an ankle injury while in action against West Ham United, a setback that would only allow him back in action in September this year, just ahead of the commencement of the season.

He featured in a pre-season draw with and made his competitive comeback in a League Cup tie against .

After impressing on his first league appearance of the term - against - the defender was rewarded with a third straight appearance against West Ham.

He joined the Foxes from Danish outfit FC Copenhagen in 2016.