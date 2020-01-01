Amartey: Gyan, Black Stars coach Akonnor hail resurgent Ghana defender

The two men have shared their excitement about the return of their compatriot

striker Asamoah Gyan is full of praise for international teammate Daniel Amartey following the latter's return to Premier League action on Sunday after a two-year absence.

Out since sustaining an ankle injury against West Ham in October 2018, the defender made a comeback as his side stunned 5-2 at Etihad Stadium on matchday three of the 2020-21 season.

He lasted the entire game, with his performance drawing compliments from many pundits after the tie.

"Patience, character and positive attitude is an important aspect of this in our trade called football," Gyan said in a social media post.

"It’s been two years... welcome back brother, keep your head, I thank God for your life and career."

On Sunday, Amartey, who has previously played at right-back and in midfield for Leicester, started the game on the right of a back-three before moving more central in the second half following the injury-induced substitution of Jonny Evans.

That was four days after the 25-year-old marked his injury return with a full-time appearance in a 2-0 League Cup defeat to in midweek.

"Congratulations on your massive comeback, Dan Amartey," Ghana coach CK Akonnor posted online.

"Wishing you more of today’s performance going forward. Cheers."

Former Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu also noticed Amartey's strong comeback.

"I'm happy for you, Daniel A. A solid performance," the former trainer said.

Amartey will hope to make a third straight appearance for Leicester when they host on Sunday.

The recent developments mark a remarkable turnaround in the fortunes of the defender who was earlier this year seen as surplus to requirements at King Power Stadium and was confirmed to be on his way out of the club.

“We are looking to find new opportunities for Amartey," Amartey's Ghanaian representative Yussif Chibsah told Starr FM.

“He’s been out of favour from the new gaffer [Brendan Rodgers], so we will see how best we can solve that issue.

“Amartey is still with The Foxes but he has not been getting more playing time due to the fact that he got injured. After his injury, they consider him as surplus so there should be a way out."

Amartey joined Leicester from Danish outfit FC Copenhagen in 2016 and helped the English side win the Premier League that season.