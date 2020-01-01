Amanda Mthandi: Banyana Banyana striker signs for Badajoz

The 24-year-old will make her professional debut in Europe after the forward sealed a move to the Spanish outfit

Spanish side Badajoz have completed the signing of striker Amanda Mthandi, for the 2020-21 season.

The Primera National outfit signed the Banyana Banyana star from Sasol Women's League side University of Johannesburg ladies.

She has been a regular feature for Desiree Ellis' team, having helped them to silver at the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations and was part of their maiden Women's World Cup campaign in 2019.

The 24-year-old becomes Bea Galan's team's second signing during this summer transfer window as they gear up for the new season.

With the signing of the South African, Badajoz will hope to improve upon their last outing, having finished third with 42 points to miss promotion to the Spanish Reto Iberdrola division, next season.

"CD Badajoz has reached an agreement with South African international Amanda Mthandi for next season," the club announced via its website.

"The player signs for a campaign with an option for a second one [extension option]."

Her move will see her become the fourth South African woman to join a Spanish outfit after Ode Fulutudilu, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Nothando Vilakazi, who signed for Logrono last week.

She is also the sixth Banyana star to move this year after Thembi Kgatlana, Linda Motlhalo, Bambanani Mbane, Seoposenwe and Vilakazi, who joined , Djurgarden, Dinamo Minsk, Braga and Logrono, respectively.

Mthandi, who is currently in South Africa, is expected to secure her entry visa to in the coming days to unite with her teammate for pre-season ahead of league restart in September.

'Speedy' as she is nicknamed, will aim to shine on her maiden professional move to Europe and inspire her side to promotion next season.