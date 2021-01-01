Alvarez traumatized by USMNT and Mexico allegiance fight, says father

The young midfielder is torn between CONCACAF rivals with a huge decision approaching

The pressure Efrain Alvarez has received from the U.S. and Mexico men's national teams in recent months has taken a heavy toll, his father said, with the Los Angeles Galaxy dual national struggling to choose which senior squad to join on a permanent basis.

Alvarez will be part of Mexico's friendly roster this month, but the midfielder has also spent time in USMNT camp and remains undecided on his future.

The 18-year-old is considered one of North America's brightest prospects, and whichever nation he picks would receive a significant long-term boost from his services.

What has been said?

Crescencio Alvarez, the father of Efrain, spoke with TUDN about the choice ahead.

"These are very tough decisions because the federations are 'traumatizing' him because they're calling him in at the same time," he told the outlet. "Wherever he decides to play, we're going to support him.

"I don't want my son to blame me for picking [one of the two national teams], he's an adult now."

Where is Alvarez from?

Alvarez was born in Los Angeles and grew up there, but his parents were born in Mexico and he has most recently represented El Tri at the youth level.

He currently plays professionally for the LA Galaxy, where he has already made 30 senior MLS appearances.

Moving to the USMNT on a permanent basis would require a one-time, binding switch permitted under FIFA regulations.

