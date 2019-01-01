Alonso rules himself out of Bayern Munich job contention due to lack of experience

The Bavarians are on the lookout for a new head coach but their former player won't be taking over

Xabi Alonso has ruled himself out of the running to be the next head coach because he does not have enough experience.

The former midfielder, who finished his playing career at Bayern with a spell between 2014 and 2017, is currently in charge of B.

Despite his affiliation with side Bayern, Alonso believes it is too early in his management career for him to be a contender.

Asked about the Bayern job, he told Marca: "I am where I want to be and right now where I want to be is in San Sebastian with Real Sociedad.

"I am a beginner in this life of being a coach and I have no goals beyond being here.

"I hope I can be a better coach, here at Real Sociedad, make a career every year that I want and I'm at ease.

"Whatever has to happen, will happen. The clubs I've been to sign the best coaches in the world and I'm still starting."

Hansi Flick is currently in charge of Bayern on an interim basis after Niko Kovac left the club in early November amid a slump in results.

Alonso, 38, won LaLiga and the during five seasons at .

However, he could neither pick a winner in Wednesday's El Clasico between his old club and , nor decide who will eventually be crowned LaLiga champions.

"It's a hard-fought race, but it's very open and there isn't a clear favourite," Alonso said.

"There is seldom a favourite when the teams face each other on the pitch and there isn't here either. I see them fairly even, I don't see either squad having anything superior to the other.

"Madrid have improved a lot. They had a difficult time but got through it, and right now they feel very powerful, like they can win anywhere."

Madrid stuck by head coach Zinedine Zidane despite a poor start to the season and the club now find themselves behind leaders Barcelona on goal difference.

Alonso was pleased his old club backed the Frenchman despite external pressure, calling him "a well-chosen coach".