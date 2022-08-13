Almeria vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Ancelotti's men will hope to pick up three points in their campaign opener

Real Madrid begin their 2022-23 La Liga campaign by locking horns with Almeria on Sunday at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos.

Carlo Ancelotti's men head into this fixture off the back of a comfortable UEFA Super Cup victory over Eintracht Frankfurt and will hope to carry on their rich vein of form against the newly-promoted La Liga side as well.

Almeria qualified for the top division after finishing on top of the Segunda Division last term with 81 points in their kitty. They spent seven seasons in the Segunda before qualifying for La Liga for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign. GOAL has all the information you need to watch the action live.

Almeria vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Almeria vs Real Madrid Date: August 14, 2022 Kick-off: 9:00 pm BST / 4:00 pm ET

How to watch Almeria vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online

The Liga fixture will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Premier Sports 1 and La Liga TV. It will be available to stream live through Premier Player.

Whereas in the United States, ESPN will broadcast the game.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Premier Sports 1 / La Liga TV Premier Player / La Liga TV U.S. ESPN ESPN+

Real Madrid squad and team news

Real Madrid will miss the services of Rodrygo Goes as the Brazilian is nursing a muscle discomfort. Apart from him Ancelotti has everyone available as there are no more injury concerns. However, Reinier Jesus has not been training with the group as he is inching closer to a loan move away from the club.

The Italian manager does not really like to tinker with a winning combination and it would not be surprising if he starts with the same XI that played against Frankfurt in midweek.

New signings Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni might once again start on the bench and join the action later in the second half. Ancelotti has used Rudiger as a left-back on a couple of occasions but the German defender will mostly play in his natural position as a centre back.

"Rudiger can play at left-back, he'll do a good job there - but mainly he'll play as a centre back," Ancelotti said.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Mendy, Alaba, Militao, Carvajal; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Vinicius Jr., Benzema, Valverde.

Position Players Goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Luis Lopez. Defenders Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Alvaro Odriozola. Midfielders Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga. Forwards Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr., Mariano Dias.

Almeria squad and team news

Almeria have a few injury issues to deal with ahead of the match. They will be without right-back Juanjo Nieto and centre-back Ivan Martos as both of them are recovering from cruciate ligament injuries.

Meanwhile, midfielder Arnau Puigmal also remains a doubt after he complained of muscular discomfort in training.

It will be interesting to find out how Umar Sadiq performs against a top team as he scored 18 goals and provided 12 assists in the Segunda last season. Villarreal are pursuing his signature but negotiations between the two clubs have not yet fast tracked.

New signings in Kaiky, Fernando Pacheco, Houboulang Mendes, and Alejandro Pozo are all likely to make their debuts at some point in the match.

Almeria possible XI: Pacheco; Pozo, Kaiky, Ely, Akieme; Eguaras, Samu; Portillo, Lazo, Ramazani; Sadiq.