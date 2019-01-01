'All things look possible' - Abraham hopeful of earning a starting spot at Chelsea under Lampard

The 21-year-old feels he could be granted the opportunity to prove himself under the new Blues boss, after a successful loan spell at Aston Villa

Tammy Abraham hopes he can earn a place in Frank Lampard's starting XI at next season, despite facing strong competition from Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.

Blues legend Lampard returned to Stamford Bridge in June to succeed Maurizio Sarri in the managerial hot seat, who packed his bags and left for after just one full season in .

The new Chelsea head coach will have to maximise the output of the squad at his disposal, due to a transfer ban which means the club are unable to bring in new players during the summer window.

Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata both secured permanent moves to Spain last month, at and respectively, which has left Lampard short on attacking options.

One man who could graduate to the first team is Abraham, who scored 26 goals for during their promotion-winning campaign in the Championship last season.

The 21-year-old shone during a season-long loan spell at Villa Park and is now optimistic that he can feature prominently for Lampard's new-look Blues in 2019-20.

"I've been here since the age of six and there's been no better opportunity to graft and work hard for a starting spot and a place in the team for a massive club such as Chelsea," Abraham told Sky Sports.

"With the new manager in charge, all things look possible, so it gives the young lads and a lot of the players the chance to believe.

"You can already see in pre-season and even in training, he comes to speak to us and give us instructions on what to do, what to improve on, what he likes.

"It's always good to have a manager who speaks to players, not just the senior players but the younger players as well. It's a massive opportunity for us."

Abraham rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge at youth level, before signing a professional contract in 2016.

The England U21 international has only featured twice for Chelsea in the Premier League since then, having also been shipped out on loan to and Swansea.

However, having already proved his goalscoring prowess in the Championship, Abraham is prepared to work hard and improve his all-around game in order to convince Lampard he is ready to play at the highest level.

"There's pressure everywhere I go and everywhere I've been, that's football for you," he added.

"I like the pressure, it drives me on. Having competition like Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi, that's fantastic competition up there as well, so I'm striving to do better.

"I've just got to work hard in training. The manager has told me what he likes in me and what he wants me to continue doing.

"I just need to improve that other side of my game. He knows I can score goals, it's just the defensive side of my game.

"I just need to work hard for the team, give 100 per cent in training and hopefully get my opportunity."