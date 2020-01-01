Alisson warns rivals relentless Liverpool will not let up in bid to ‘win everything’

The Brazil international goalkeeper is determined to ensure that Jurgen Klopp’s Reds remain at the top of the pile on domestic and European stages

Alisson has sounded an ominous warning to ’s domestic and European rivals, with Jurgen Klopp’s relentless Reds side determined to “win everything”.

The Anfield outfit have delivered on that remit over the course of the last 12 months.

A memorable 2019 for those on Merseyside saw , UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs savoured.

A record-breaking start was made to the current Premier League campaign, with a 22-point lead now held at the top of the table by a team that has waited 30 years for title glory.

Despite their success there promises to be no letting up from Liverpool, with Alisson determined to play his part in the maintaining of quite stunning standards.

The international goalkeeper told Premier League Productions: "We want to win the title and for winning the title, you need to win everything. We are just looking for our main goal and what is behind is behind.

"We have to focus on our quality. We have an amazing group with amazing players – one goes out, the other comes in.

"Adrian, for example, when I got injured, he comes in and performed really, really good. An example of the other boys, Fab goes out and another one comes in and it's the same. Everybody helps a lot on the pitch.

"We are enjoying this time because it's good to be on the top. We work for this – to be on the top in a top level.

"We are enjoying it a lot. For winning you need to enjoy the game. The way we play, you need to enjoy that because if you don't enjoy that then you cannot play all the games with our intensity. We try to do our best and be happy on the pitch.

"In Brazil we always say that you need to enjoy the game to be happy playing football because football is happiness.

"Of course you need to be serious because you are in a competition of a high level, but you need to enjoy."

While fast closing in on a long-awaited title triumph, Liverpool have also reached the last-16 stage in the defence of their Champions League crown and the fifth round of the .

They will be back in action after a winter break on Saturday when taking in a trip to Norwich – with Klopp’s side having collected 24 victories from their 25 Premier League outings so far this season.