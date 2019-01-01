'Alien' Ronaldo will make history at Juventus, says agent Mendes

The 34-year-old guided his side to the last eight of the Champions League this week and his representative says there is much more to come

Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest footballer of all time and will make history at , says the superstar's agent Jorge Mendes.

Ronaldo, 34, is enjoying a fine debut season in since joining Juve from last summer. The Portuguese attacker has scored 19 times in the Italian top-flight, with a further four goals coming in the .

Ronaldo, who won four of his five Champions League titles with Real Madrid, ensured his side remain in contention for this year's European crown with a star performance in Turin on Tuesday.

While Madrid suffered a shock last-16 exit at the hands of , the Juve striker hit a sublime hat-trick to overturn a first-leg deficit and knock out 3-2 on aggregate.

He therefore drew level with old rival Lionel Messi on a record eight Champions League hat-tricks, but Mendes is in no doubt who is better.

"He is the best player in the history of the game and he proved it against Atletico Madrid," Mendes said to Gazzetta dello Sport of his client.

"He is an alien, he made the difference in and and the same is happening in .

"Without him, Real Madrid wouldn't have won that much, he was the leading light and he is the best player in the history of Real Madrid.

"I am sure he will make the difference in Italy as well. He will make history at Juventus.

"Cristiano is epic, incredible, divine."

Juventus will find out their quarter-final opponents when the Champions League draw is made on Friday. The remaining teams in the competition are Ajax, , , , , and .