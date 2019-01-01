In the wake of his expulsion, Belkabla apologised to his team-mates and the Algerian people as preparations for the African Cup of Nations continue.

“I want to apologise to the Algerian people. I did not think I was live on social media. However my gesture was inappropriate," he said.

"I made a mistake and I paid the price. It breaks my heart. I hope Algeria win AFCON, but the dream stops here for me.”

The 25-year-old midfielder has not yet earned a cap for Algeria, but had featured for the country as a youth international up to the U-23 level.

Belkebla made 36 total appearances for Brest this season in 's Ligue 2, scoring one goal as the club finished second in the league to earn promotion to .

The African Cup of Nations is set to kick off on June 21, with Algeria in Group C with , and .

Algeria will open the tournament, which is set to be held in , on June 23 against Kenya before facing group favourites Senegal four days later.

They'll wrap up the group stage against Tanzania on July 1.

Algeria have won the competition on one occasion, triumphing in the 1990 edition, with their most recent tournament ending in a group stage elimination.

The team has failed to make it out of the group in two of the last three tournaments, but will look for a stronger showing behind stars like Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani, Yacine Brahimi and Sofiane Feghouli this summer.