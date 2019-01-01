Algeria begin preparations for Africa Cup of Nations

The Desert Foxes have kicked off their training for the continental tournament scheduled to commence later in this month

have started their preparations for the 2019 which will take place in from June 21.

Djamel Belmadi has named his final 23-man squad for the continental showpiece with Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez headlining the list.

As part of their preparations, the Desert Foxes will play Burundi in a friendly game on June 11 and will take on Mali five days later, before their campaign in .

With many of the invited players already in camp at their training base in Sidi Moussa, the 1990 African champions are set to face the Swallows next Monday.

The North Africans will hope to manoeuvre their way past Group C rivals , and .

They will begin their campaign in the competition against the Harambee Stars at 30 June Stadium on June 23.