Alfred Gomis: Dijon sign Senegal goalkeeper from SPAL

The 25-year-old has departed Italy for a new challenge in the French top-flight after agreeing a four-year deal

Alfred Gomis has joined club on a permanent deal from Italian club .

Gomis penned a four-year contract on Monday that will keep him with the Reds until 2023.

After several spells in Serie B with Cesena, Crotone and Salernitana, the international made his debut in the Italian top-flight at SPAL in 2017 and went on to play 46 league games across two seasons for the club.

The former shot-stopper has been handed the no. 16 shirt and he is expected to provide competition for first-choice Runar Runarsson and 18-year-old Levy Ntumba in Stephane Jobard's squad.

Earlier this summer in their search for a goalkeeper, Dijon had Nigeria goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama on trial but they did not offer the ex-Lille player a contract .

The club's goalkeeper trainer Laurent Weber lauded Gomis as a player who matched their requirements.

"He is a boy who emits a great serenity and who falls within the philosophy of play that I advocate. He is very athletic and powerful," Weber told the club website.

"Alfred is a young goalkeeper who has great potential and has already accumulated experience with 175 matches in the Italian championships and five games during the last with Senegal."

Gomis was a member of the Senegal team which finished second at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and he played five matches in the tournament after Edouard Mendy suffered a hand injury.