'Alexis will come back & prove you wrong!' - Solskjaer hints Sanchez still has big role to play for Man Utd

The Norwegian boss has backed the Chile international to rediscover his best form when he arrives back at Old Trafford this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Alexis Sanchez will return to following his loan spell at .

The Chilean joined the Italian giants on a season-long loan deal back in August, but he still has two years left to run on his current contract at Old Trafford.

Sanchez has been tipped to secure a permanent move away from Manchester at the end of the season, but Solskjaer is adamant that he still has a future at the club.

He told a press conference on Tuesday: "Alexis will come back in the summer and will prove youse all wrong."

United are in danger of missing out on qualification for a second successive year, and time is running out for Solskjaer to bring in extra reinforcements in the January window.

The Norwegian has admitted the club are still on the lookout for "one of two things" amid an injury crisis which has seen key trio Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay sidelined.

However, Solskjaer insists that "good deals" are "difficult" to find in the winter market, with most clubs reluctant to part with their most important players.

"We’ve got players here that we’re working hard to get back as well and if there is something out there then the club is pursuing that and it’s difficult.

"I can’t remember how many good ones we’ve brought in and good deals in January.

"Henrik [Larsson] was good, Nemanja [Vidic] and Patrice [Evra], I’m talking about it’s hard, very hard, the clubs don’t wanna lose their best players."