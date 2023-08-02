How bad is Alexis Mac Allister's injury? Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp allays fears as new signing hobbles off in Bayern Munich defeat

Alexis Mac Allister will not miss the start of the Premier League season after limping off in Liverpool’s loss to Bayern Munich, Jurgen Klopp says.

Mac Allister injured in friendly

Midfielder taken off at half-time

Klopp says he was merely bruised

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina star was taken off at half-time of the 4-3 defeat to the German side after hobbling off the field after taking a blow close to his knee. His apparent discomfort raised concerns he may have suffered an injury, but Klopp insists the midfielder is fine.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yeah, knee on knee. He could have played on," Klopp told reporters when asked about Mac Allister's injury. "So firstly I got the information that it's too painful, so that was then clear that we will change. There's no need to push him through. When I spoke afterwards, he said: 'No, no, I would have been fine'. But we didn't want to go [with] any risks. It's just knee on knee, bruise, that's it. It was fine."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mac Allister is expected to play a key role for Liverpool next season after their midfield rebuild over the summer. He joined in a £35 million ($44m) deal from Brighton, while Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and James Milner have all left the Reds.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's team will play one more friendly - against Darmstadt - before they begin their Premier League campaign against Chelsea on August 13.