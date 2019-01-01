‘Alexander-Arnold like Beckham & Gerrard’ – Liverpool ace can be England star for 10 years, says former Three Lions boss

Glenn Hoddle has hailed the creative instincts of a flying full-back, while Michael Owen considers the Reds youngster to already be “world -class”

Trent Alexander-Arnold boasts the passing range of David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard, says Glenn Hoddle, with the full-back being tipped to nail down a spot in the side for the next 10 years.

The 21-year-old already has nine senior caps with the Three Lions to his name.

He has nudged the likes of Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier down the pecking order at right-back, with that role considered to be his to lose.

Article continues below

Performances at club level suggest that Alexander-Arnold will be a mainstay for his country over the course of the next decade, with his buccaneering displays seeing him become a vital part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

The Anfield academy graduate has become a reliable source of assists from the flanks, while chipping in with the odd goal, and has improved the defensive side of his game going the other way.

He is now held in the highest regard, with former England boss Hoddle telling Premier League Productions: “You don’t need to coach him too much, you just make an adjustment here and there.

“He’s got an array of talent like a midfield player, he can pick a pass like any midfield player.

“What makes it easier for him is that he’s not in the centre of the pitch where it’s all 360 degrees going on around him, he’s out wide.

“When he picks the ball up, nine times out of 10 he’s got nobody behind him but a linesman. He knows he’s got no pressure coming on him, everything is inside him.

“He can pass like Beckham, Scholes, Gerrard. He has got wonderful vision and ability to manipulate the ball exactly where it needs to be.

“He’s got the world at his feet. He’s an international now, he could play in that role for 10 years plus.”

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has echoed those sentiments, with the ex-Three Lions star considering Alexander-Arnold to have already exceeded expectations by reaching the very top of the game.

“He’s grown with this team, grown with this manager and got better and better and better,” said Owen.

“He certainly wasn’t Steven Gerrard growing up where you pinned it on him and said ‘absolutely guaranteed England player’.

“He wasn’t like that, he’s just organically grown within the team and the club. Now he’s world-class, absolutely world-class as a full-back.”

Alexander-Arnold has added another two goals and 10 assists to his impressive tally this season, with Liverpool looking to add the Premier League title to their and Club World Cup crowns.