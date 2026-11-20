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Alemannia Aachen vs Waldhof Mannheim: Kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 14 21 Nov 2026 - 10:30

Alemannia Aachen host Waldhof Mannheim in the 3. Liga. Just one place separates them in the table, setting up a mid-table clash.

Aachen and coach Mersad Selimbegovic are under pressure after a 1-0 defeat to RW Essen last time out. Before that, Aachen had won three in a row, beating Preußen Münster, VfB Stuttgart II and Hansa Rostock.

Coach Rui Mota watched Waldhof Mannheim beat Fortuna Köln 2-1 last time out, but their away record in recent weeks gives cause for scepticism.

The two clubs have produced close contests in recent years. A single goal has separated them in several of their latest meetings.

Here's where to watch the match and the rest of the broadcast details.

This week's talking points: What has happened at Alemannia Aachen and Waldhof Mannheim?

Alemannia Aachen come into this match with three wins, no draws and two defeats from their last five league games. They lost 1-0 to RW Essen last time out, having previously won three in a row, including a 2-0 victory over Hansa Rostock and a 2-1 win over Preußen Münster. Aachen scored six goals and conceded four across those five games.

Waldhof Mannheim have two wins and three defeats from their last five matches. Their latest was a 2-1 win over Fortuna Köln, following defeats to Saarbrücken, Würzburger Kickers and Ingolstadt. Mannheim scored nine goals and conceded eight in that spell.

Alemannia Aachen vs Waldhof Mannheim: Line-ups

Alemannia Aachen vs Waldhof Mannheim: Form

Alemannia Aachen vs Waldhof Mannheim: Head-to-head record

Alemannia Aachen vs Waldhof Mannheim: League tables