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3. Liga
team-logoAlemannia Aachen
team-logoPreussen Muenster
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Alemannia Aachen vs Preußen Münster live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Alemannia Aachen vs Preussen Muenster
Alemannia Aachen
Preussen Muenster
3. Liga

In Germany’s 3. Liga, Alemannia Aachen play Preußen Münster. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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United StatesFubo
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Alemannia Aachen vs. Preußen Münster: Kick-off time

crest
3. Liga - Game Week 12

Alemannia Aachen vs. Preußen Münster kicks off on 01.11.2026 at 19:30.

Watch Alemannia Aachen vs. Preußen Münster live today: TV channel and live stream

MagentaSport will show Alemannia Aachen vs. Preußen Münster live, with a live stream available on the service.

Alemannia Aachen vs. Preußen Münster: Recent form

Alemannia Aachen have won three, drawn none and lost two of their past five league games. They beat VfB Stuttgart II 2-1 last time out, following a 2-0 win against Hansa Rostock. Before that, they lost to Wehen Wiesbaden (0-3) and Viktoria Köln (2-5). Aachen scored six goals and conceded eight across those five games.

In their past five matches, Preußen Münster have one win, one draw and three defeats. They most recently beat Fortuna Köln 1-0 after a 3-3 draw with RW Essen. They also lost to Sonnenhof Großaspach (2-3), Fortuna Düsseldorf (1-2) and Waldhof Mannheim (0-2). Münster scored seven goals and conceded ten in that run.

ALA

ALA - Form

F95
W1-0
FCK
L2-5
SVW
L3-0
HRO
W2-0
VFB
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
PRM

PRM - Form

WMA
L2-0
ESN
D3-3
F95
L1-2
SHG
L3-2
FOK
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Alemannia Aachen vs. Preußen Münster: Line-ups

Alemannia Aachen vs Preussen Muenster Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Selimbegovic

Alemannia Aachen vs. Preußen Münster: Form

ALA

ALA - Form

F95
W1-0
FCK
L2-5
SVW
L3-0
HRO
W2-0
VFB
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
PRM

PRM - Form

WMA
L2-0
ESN
D3-3
F95
L1-2
SHG
L3-2
FOK
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Alemannia Aachen vs. Preußen Münster: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Alemannia AachenDrawPreussen Muenster
1
0
4
Regionalliga
Preussen Muenster badge
Preussen Muenster
PRM
4
Alemannia Aachen badge
Alemannia Aachen
ALA
0
FT
Regionalliga
Alemannia Aachen badge
Alemannia Aachen
ALA
4
Preussen Muenster badge
Preussen Muenster
PRM
2
FT
Regionalliga
Alemannia Aachen badge
Alemannia Aachen
ALA
0
Preussen Muenster badge
Preussen Muenster
PRM
2
FT
Regionalliga
Preussen Muenster badge
Preussen Muenster
PRM
2
Alemannia Aachen badge
Alemannia Aachen
ALA
1
FT
Regionalliga
Alemannia Aachen badge
Alemannia Aachen
ALA
1
Preussen Muenster badge
Preussen Muenster
PRM
4
FT
6Goals Scored14
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

Alemannia Aachen vs. Preußen Münster: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Viktoria Koeln 1904Viktoria Koeln 1904FCK
128223115+1626
W
W
D
D
W
2
MSV DuisburgMSV DuisburgDUI
128223117+1426
D
L
D
W
W
3
RW EssenRW EssenESN
116321913+621
W
L
W
D
D
4
Wehen WiesbadenWehen WiesbadenSVW
125342317+618
W
W
D
W
W
5
IngolstadtIngolstadtFCI
125341617-118
D
W
W
W
L
6
SaarbrueckenSaarbrueckenSAB
115242620+617
L
W
L
D
W
7
Alemannia AachenAlemannia AachenALA
115241717017
W
W
L
L
W
8
Waldhof MannheimWaldhof MannheimWMA
115152017+316
W
L
L
W
W
9
Hoffenheim IIHoffenheim IITSG
125162120+116
L
L
W
L
L
10
Fortuna DuesseldorfFortuna DuesseldorfF95
124441214-216
D
D
L
W
D
11
Hansa RostockHansa RostockHRO
124441922-316
L
D
L
L
W
12
MeppenMeppenSVM
124351617-115
D
W
D
W
D
13
VfB Stuttgart IIVfB Stuttgart IIVFB
124352123-215
D
L
W
W
D
14
Preussen MuensterPreussen MuensterPRM
114341921-215
W
L
L
D
L
15
Wuerzburger KickersWuerzburger KickersWUK
124261724-714
W
L
W
D
L
16
Jahn RegensburgJahn RegensburgSSV
123452221+113
W
L
D
D
W
17
SC VerlSC VerlVEL
123361726-912
L
L
L
D
D
18
Sonnenhof GrossaspachSonnenhof GrossaspachSHG
113351325-1212
L
W
D
L
L
19
Fortuna KoelnFortuna KoelnFOK
12246914-510
L
L
L
L
D
20
TSV HavelseTSV HavelseHAV
122461726-910
D
W
D
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

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