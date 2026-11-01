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Alemannia Aachen vs. Preußen Münster: Kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 12 1 Nov 2026 - 13:30

Alemannia Aachen vs. Preußen Münster kicks off on 01.11.2026 at 19:30.

Watch Alemannia Aachen vs. Preußen Münster live today: TV channel and live stream

MagentaSport will show Alemannia Aachen vs. Preußen Münster live, with a live stream available on the service.

Alemannia Aachen vs. Preußen Münster: Recent form

Alemannia Aachen have won three, drawn none and lost two of their past five league games. They beat VfB Stuttgart II 2-1 last time out, following a 2-0 win against Hansa Rostock. Before that, they lost to Wehen Wiesbaden (0-3) and Viktoria Köln (2-5). Aachen scored six goals and conceded eight across those five games.

In their past five matches, Preußen Münster have one win, one draw and three defeats. They most recently beat Fortuna Köln 1-0 after a 3-3 draw with RW Essen. They also lost to Sonnenhof Großaspach (2-3), Fortuna Düsseldorf (1-2) and Waldhof Mannheim (0-2). Münster scored seven goals and conceded ten in that run.

Alemannia Aachen vs. Preußen Münster: Line-ups

Alemannia Aachen vs. Preußen Münster: Form

Alemannia Aachen vs. Preußen Münster: Head-to-head record

Alemannia Aachen vs. Preußen Münster: The tables