East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez: Our target is I-League and Super Cup

Menendez criticized the fixture schedule as East Bengal are set to play two matches in three days in the CFL and Durand Cup respectively...

Alejandro Menendez reached Kolkata on Monday morning and took charge of 's practice session at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The Spanish coach lashed out at the fixture list which sees the Red and Golds play twice in three days, against George Telegraph on August 31 in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) and against Army Red on September 3 in the Durand Cup.

"It is not acceptable to play two matches in three days. It is an absolute disaster and no professional team must work like that," opined Menendez.

East Bengal is set to field their U19 side in the Durand Cup so that the players remain fresh for more important tournaments like the Super Cup and .

"The team we have will play all the tournaments. Our targets are the main leagues; I-League and Super Cup. We have to take care of all our players we have to take care of the development of our academy players as well. They are not only here for practice but to play. Our goals are to make the players better and improve our strategies and tactics. We have to keep them fit so that they can give their best. They have great motivation. Our job is to develop them."

The former Castilla coach revealed that the club is in talks with a striker and the deal will be closed very soon.

Jobby Justin has been given the green light to join but the Menendez refused to comment on his departure.