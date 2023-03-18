Al-Nassr vs Abha: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's team

Where to watch the Saudi Pro League game between Al-Nassr and Abha in the United States.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be back in action as Al-Nassr are all set to host Abha in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

The Portuguese forward has not found the net in the last three matches and will be hungry to get back on the scoresheet. In his last outing in the King's Cup of Champions quarterfinal fixture against the same opponents, Ronaldo received a yellow card for booting the ball away despite his side being 2-0 up, which suggests the 38-year-old is frustrated with his lack of goals.

Meanwhile, Abha are struggling for form as they last won a match on February 2, against Al-Khaleej. Since that 2-0 victory, they have lost five and drawn one.

The Leaders of the South are currently in the 12th position in the league table and are in desperate need of three points to get their campaign back on track.

In the cup clash against Al-Nassr, they were evidently the second-best side in all departments and must pull up their socks if they want to get something from the game.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Al-Nassr vs Abha date & kick-off time

Game: Al-Nassr vs Abha Date: March 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:30 pm ET Venue: Marsool Park

Where to watch Al-Nassr vs Abha on TV & live stream online

The game will not be broadcasted in the United States, but international viewers can stream Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League games live online with a subscription to Shahid. Highlights of the game will be available on Al-Nassr's official YouTube channel, as well as on their social media pages on Twitter and Facebook.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Shahid

Al-Nassr squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Bukhari, Al-Owairedhi, Abdullah, Al-Aqidi, Rossi Defenders S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri, Boushal, Konan, Al Mansour, Gonzalez, Qasheesh, Al-Faraj, Haqawi, Al-Oujami, Madu Midfielders Al-Sulaiheem, Martinez, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Najei, L. Gustavo, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Ghareeb, Al-Alawi, Masharipov, Talisca, Al-Khaibari Forwards Ronaldo, Maran, Al-Nemer

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start for Al-Nassr and will hope to end his goal drought in front of the home fans.

Goalkeeper David Ospina will continue to remain out of action with an elbow injury.

Al-Nassr possible lineup: Al-Aqidi; Gonzalez, Al-Amri, Al-Oujami; Al-Ghannam, Gustavo, Al-Khaibari, Konan; Talisca, Ronaldo, Martinez

Abha squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Epassy, Jawhar, Al-Shammari, Al-Mazidi Defenders Attouchi, Natiq, Al-Zoari, Al-Hbeab, Al-Kunaydiri, Amro, Al-Hamsi, Ashoor. Midfielders Matic, Muharraq, Saddiki, Al-Omran, Al-Sudani, Al-Barakah, Al-Zahrani, Al-Shahrani, Al-Haribi, Al-Salouli, Habkor, Bguir, Al-Sadi. Forwards Asiri, Al-Qead, Al-Amri, Meziani, Al-Jumaiya, Miquissone, Caicedo, Adam, Al-Ruwaili.

Roel Coumans has the luxury of picking his strongest XI as there are no injury concerns in his squad.

Abha possible XI: Epassy; Al-Hamsi, Attouchi, Al-Zoari, Al Kunaydiri; Al Sudani, Saddiki; Al-Sadi, Bguir, Al Amri; Caicedo.