Al-Nassr v Al-Taawoun: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch the Saudi Pro League game between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Nassr are set to take on Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The former Manchester United star scored his first hat-trick in an Al-Nassr shirt last week as his club thrashed Al-Wehda 4-0. Al-Nassr are currently placed third in the Saudi League with 37 points from 16 matches.

If they pick up all three points against Al-Taawoun, they reclaim the top spot on the league table, going above current leaders Al-Ittihad on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Al-Taawoun head into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 loss to Al-Fateh. It was their second defeat in the last five games. They are currently fifth on the table with 30 points from 16 outings.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun date & kick-off time

Game: Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Date: February 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 8:30pm IST Venue: Mrsool Park

Where to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun on TV & live stream online

The game is not being streamed in the United Kingdom and United States. Indian fans can stream it live on Sony Liv.

However, international fans can stream Al-Nassr's Saudi Super Cup games live online with a subscription to Shahid. Highlights of the game will be available on Al-Nassr's official YouTube channel, as well as on their social media pages on Twitter and Facebook.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Shahid UK N/A Shahid India N/A Shahid, Sony Liv

Al-Nassr squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Bukhari, Al-Owairedhi, Abdullah, Al-Aqidi, Rossi Defenders S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri, Boushal, Konan, Al Mansour, Gonzalez, Qasheesh, Al-Faraj, Haqawi, Lajami, Madu Midfielders Al-Sulaiheem, Martinez, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Najei, L. Gustavo, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Ghareeb, Al-Alawi, Masharipov Forwards Ronaldo, Maran, Al-Nemer

Cristiano Ronaldo will start for Al-Nassr once again after scoring four times against Al-Wehda last week. Brazilian forward Talisca will be back in action after serving a one-match suspension.

Goalkeeper David Ospina remains out of action with an elbow injury and Nawaf Al-Aqidi will continue to replace him in between the sticks.

Al-Nassr possible lineup: Al-Aqidi; Al Ghannam, Al-Amri, Madu, Madu; S. Al-Ghannam, Martinez, Gustavo, Ghareeb; Talisca, Ronaldo.

Al-Taawoun squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Santos, Al-Najjar, Al-Dawsari Defenders Al-Bakr, Abdullah, Al-Ghamdi, Hazazi, Kadesh, Darwish, Balobaid, Al-Saluli, Rabee, Al-Sahafi, Hawsawi, Pereira Midfielders Al-Rashidi, Al-Nabit, Al-Nasser, Medran, Alhassan, Al-Mughais, Kaku, El Mahdioui, Al-Rashwodi, Al-Mutairi, Al-Omari, Al-Mehawes, Al-Tulayhi Forwards Tawamba, Radif, Al-Johani, Al-Mutairi, Talisca

Flavio Medeiros and Abdulmalik Al-Oyayari continue to remain out of action due to injuries they suffered back in October.

Al-Taawoun possible lineup: Santos; Al-Saluli, Pereira, Kadesh, Al-Nasser; El Mahdioui, Medran; Al-Rashwodi, Kaku, Al-Nabit; Tawamba.