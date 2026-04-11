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Al Najmah v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Karim Malim

Translated by

Al-Nasr star delivers good news to Jesus

Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr FC
Al Akhdoud
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC vs Al-Ettifaq
Al-Ettifaq
J. Jesus
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

Al-Riyadh is set to welcome its star player back to the team.

Al-Nassr defender Iñigo Martínez completed a treatment and rehabilitation session on Saturday morning at the club’s training ground in Riyadh as he continues his recovery from injury.

According to Saudi daily Al-Riyadiah, the centre-back is nearing full fitness and could return for the Yellow Army’s 29th-round clash against Al-Ittifaq next Wednesday.

The Spaniard suffered a hamstring tear before the March international break, forcing him to miss the 5-2 win over Al-Najma in matchday 27 while he completed an intensive rehabilitation programme.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI

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He will also sit out today’s fixture against Al-Khaloud at Prince Hazloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran, as the defender continues his rehabilitation programme.

The former Barcelona centre-back has featured in 34 matches for Al-Nassr this season, logging 2,920 minutes and scoring three goals.

Al-Nassr currently lead the Saudi Pro League with 70 points under Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus heading into today’s fixture.

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