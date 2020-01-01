Al-Merrikh 3-0 Enyimba: Saif Terry’s hat-trick subdues Peoples' Elephant

Fatai Osho’s men must now win the return leg by at least a four-goal margin to reach the group phase of the championship

suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Al Merrikh in the First round, first leg of the 2020-21 Caf .

FT | We suffer a loss in Omdurman



| 3-0 |#MEREFC #TotalCAFC — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) December 23, 2020

Saif Terry’s treble were all the Sundanese giants needed to get past the Nigerians who are eyeing a third African crown.

Going into Wednesday’s clash, the Peoples’ Elephants who overcame Burkina Faso’s Rahimo over two legs bowed 1-0 to local rivals Ifeanyi Ubah FC in their preparatory match, however, they travelled to Khartoum’s Al-Merrikh Stadium in Omdurman with high hopes. Yet, it was their hosts who triumphed at the end of 90 minutes.

Article continues below

More teams

In the keenly contested affair, Terry put the hosts ahead just seven minutes into the game after controlling a long pass from defender Ahmed Adam before beating goalkeeper Bassa Djeri and displacing two of his markers.

The goal was an eye opener for the who dominated ball possession afterwards, however, they were poor in the final third.

It was Terry who doubled his team’s lead with a minute into the half-time break having profited from a counter attack engineered by Bakri Al-Madina.

Fatai Osho’s team came out stronger in the second half, albeit, they were unable to break the well-organised Al-Merrikh backline.

Even with the introduction of Abiodun Adebayo for Nabil Yaro and Tosin Omoyele for Samson Obi, they were unable to get past goalkeeper Munjid Al-Neel who was rarely tested.

The Red Devils sealed victory in the 90th minute with Terry completing his treble to send Enyimba home with heads bowed low.

With this result, Osho’s team must defeat Didier Gomes Da Rosa’s side by four unreplied goal in the second led billed for Aba in 2021 to stand a chance of progressing to the group phase. Failure to do that would see them demoted to the Caf Confederation Cup.

In the last decade, Enyimba enjoyed success in the continent after defeating ’s Ismaily to become the first Nigerian team to win the Caf Champions League before going ahead to defend their title the following year.

Since then, the eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions have failed to make an impression in the continent.