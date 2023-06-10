What is that?! Al-Ittihad unveil giant bandaged hand in bizarre move to honour Karim Benzema's mega transfer to Saudi Arabia

Al-Ittihad chose a bizarre way to honour their new signing Karim Benzema as they unveiled a giant bandaged hand.

Benzema given unique welcome

Al-Ittihad unveiled giant bandaged hand

Striker headed to Saudi Arabia on a three-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Benzema was given a hero's welcome by 60,000 Al-Ittihad fans at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah on Friday as the Frenchman completed a move to the Saudi Arabia club on a three-year deal.

But during the event on Friday, the Al-Ittihad fans came up with a bizarre way to welcome their hero as they unveiled a giant bandaged hand at the venue.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benzema has been wearing a bandage on his hand for many years. He started to wear a bandage while playing since 2019 when he was on the receiving end of a collision with Real Betis defender Marc Bartra during a Liga game. In the process, he fractured the little finger of his right hand and was advised to undergo surgery to fix it, but with it came a recovery period of around two months.

After missing just one game against Leganes in the Copa del Rey, the forward featured against Sevilla sporting a bandage for the first time. He went on to score 6 times in the next 4 games, as the equipment on his hand seemingly doubled up as a good luck charm and even formed a part of his celebration.

WHAT NEXT FOR KARIM BENZEMA? The star striker is set to earn a huge salary of €200 million (£172m/$213m) per season at his new club.