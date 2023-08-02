Al-Hilal vs Wydad AC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Arab Club Champions Cup match between Hilal and Wydad AC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Hilal and Wydad will meet in the Arab Club Champions Cup match on Thursday at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Sports City.

Al-Hilal held Al-Ahli to a goalless draw in the first group game of the tournament. Michael Oliveira and Salem Al Dawsari were on the scoresheet for the team's second game but the end result was a 2-3 defeat against Al-Sadd. Their opponents Wydad are winless in three games in July and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways.

The match is expected to be a close contest, with both teams having a lot to play for. Al-Hilal will be the slight favorites, but Wydad will be determined to cause an upset.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Hilal vs Wydad AC kick-off time

Date: August 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 am EDT Venue: Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Sports City

The game between Al Hilal and Wydad will be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Sports City on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 9 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Wydad AC online - TV channels & live streams

Live updates on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The Al Hilal vs Wydad fixture will not be shown live on TV in the United States. Match highlights will be posted after the full-time whistle on the official club channels and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL. The game will be broadcast live in Saudi Arabia on SSC Sports.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Al Hilal ahead of their group game against Wydad in the Arab Club Champions Cup.

The forward line is set to be led by Michael after striker Odion Ighalo was released at the end of last season after scoring 19 goals in the league.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Mayouf, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen Defenders: Al-Breik, Koulibaly, Al-Dawsari (Khalifah), Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani, Al-Mufarrij, Abdulhamid, Al-Khaibari, Jahfali, Al-Yami Midfielders: Al-Faraj, Neves, Al-Dawsari (Nasser), Carrillo, Milinković-Savić, Al-Malki, Kanno, Al-Dawsari (Salem), Al-Juwayr, Al-Nasser, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Malcom, Radif, Michael

Wydad AC team news

Wydad will miss the services of Hachim Boussefiane who is suspended for the game due to the red card he received against Al Ahli.

Aside from that, there are no fresh injury concerns for the Moroccan team ahead of their final group game against Al Hilal.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tagnaouti, El Motie Defenders: Maftah, Benayada, Aboulfath, Falouh, El Amloud, Farhane, Chetti, Zola Midfielders: Mahrous, Jabrane, Baaouch, El Moutaraji (Zouhair), Moutaraji (Ismail), Haimoud, El Bahri, El Motie, Khannouss, Boussefiane Forwards: Ounajem, Draoui, Lahtimi, Sambou, Bachar, Regragui, Bouhra

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 Wydad 1-1 Al Hilal (3-5 on penalties) Club World Cup

Useful links