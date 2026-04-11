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Al Hilal v Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Al-Hilal duo spring a surprise on Inzaghi ahead of the decisive clash with Al-Sadd

Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal
Al Khaleej
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal vs Al-Sadd
Al-Sadd
AFC Champions League Elite
Malcom
M. Kanno
S. Inzaghi
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Brazil
Italy

The Leader’s Misfortunes: A Continuous Drama

Al-Hilal have suffered a major setback ahead of Monday’s round-of-16 clash with Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League.

The double blow comes at a sensitive time, forcing the coaching staff to rethink their plans for what is widely viewed as one of the season’s most crucial fixtures.

An official medical bulletin posted by the club on X confirmed that Malcom has suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

Read also: Video — Benzema reopens Ronaldo’s wounds with a new statement

Mohammed Kanno, meanwhile, has a less serious hamstring bruise. Both players are now ruled out of the Al Sadd clash, leaving the technical staff with a selection headache just days before the must-win match.

AFC Champions League Elite
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Sadd crest
Al-Sadd
ALS

The double blow has fans anxious, given that the knockout clash leaves no margin for error and demands meticulous crisis management to avoid any in-game surprises.

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