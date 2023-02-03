Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's team

Where to watch the Saudi Pro League game between Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to make his second appearance for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League as they take on Al-Fateh on Friday.

The former Manchester United star did find the back of the net twice in the Riyadh all-stars XI vs Paris Saint-Germain clash but he is yet to score a goal donning the Al-Nassr shirt.

In fact, he tasted defeat for the first time last week when Al-Nassr were eliminated from the Saudi Super Cup semi-final after losing to Al-Ittihad 3-1.

Al-Fateh are currently placed sixth on the league table with 21 points from 14 matches, 12 points fewer than the leaders Al-Nassr.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr date & kick-off time

Game: Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr Date: February 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 8:30pm IST Venue: Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium

Where to watch Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr on TV & live stream online

The game is not being broadcast live on TV in the United Kingdom, India or the United States.

However, international fans can stream Al-Nassr's Saudi Super Cup games live online with a subscription to Shahid. Highlights of the game will be available on Al-Nassr's official YouTube channel, as well as on their social media pages on Twitter and Facebook.

See more about where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Shahid UK N/A Shahid India N/A Shahid

Al-Nassr squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Bukhari, Al-Owairedhi, Abdullah, Al-Aqidi Defenders S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri, Boushal, Konan, Al Mansour, Gonzalez, Qasheesh, Al-Faraj, Haqawi, Lajami Midfielders Al-Sulaiheem, Martinez, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Najei, L. Gustavo, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Ghareeb, Al-Alawi, Masharipov Forwards Ronaldo, Maran, Al-Nemer, Talisca

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his third consecutive start for Al-Nassr when they take on Al-Fateh in the Saudi Super Cup.

Goalkeeper David Ospina remains out of action with an elbow injury and Amin Bukhari will continue to replace him in between the sticks.

Al-Nassr possible lineup: Bukhari; Lajami, Gonzalez, Al-Amri; Masharipov, S. Al-Ghannam, Martinez, Gustavo, Ghareeb; Talisca, Ronaldo.

Al-Fateh squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Rinne, Al-Bahrani, Al-Anezi, Malayekah Defenders Velez, Saadane, Al-Oujami, Al-Dohaim, Al-Jari, Buhimed, Al-Nashmi, Al-Zubaidi, Midfielders Abdullah, Al-Najdi, Bendebka, Petros, Al-Hassan, Al-Fuhaid, Kanabah, Al-Moqahwi, Al-Mousa, Al-Habib, Al-Dosari, Al-Saeed, Cueva, Al-Khulaif. Forwards Al-Jassim, Tello, Al-Othman, Batna, Nakhli, Buraikan, Al-Bilady, Al-Salis

Fran Velez is expected to return to the lineup after missing the last match against Al-Wehda. The team has no injury concerns otherwise.

Al-Fateh possible lineup: Rinne; Al-Zubaidi, Velez, Saadane, Buhimed; Bendebka, Petros, Al-Mousa; Batna, Al-Buraikan, Al-Khulaif.