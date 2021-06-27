Al Ahly's Mosimane: Kaizer Chiefs are 'mysterious' Caf Champions League finalists

After the coach led his Egyptian side to their second consecutive final, he will come up against Amakhosi who've reached this stage for the first time

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has described Kaizer Chiefs as a mysterious side after they qualified for the Caf Champions League final.

Mosimane's Red Devils and PSL side Amakhosi will clash in the ultimate stage of Africa's premier club competition.

“Kaizer Chiefs are a mysterious team, despite occupying a low place in the South African league, they qualified for the Caf Champions League final. It is difficult to study them because they score a lot of goals and concede a lot of goals," Mosimane said in an interview in Cairo as per KingFut.



Although Mosimane is confident with his current side, he was quick to admit that they are not at a level they can be compared with the club's previous generation that boasted great players like Mohamed Aboutrika and Mohamed Barakat.

Article continues below

“We do not have Aboutrika and Barakat, these are the big names that Manuel Jose had, this generation is different and new, we are currently much smaller than them, every championship we achieve earns us confidence, but there is no comparison with the great golden generation," added the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana head coach.



The PSL-winning coach also had a message to the fans after they progressed to the Champions League final yet again: “My message to Al Ahly fans is that they are the 12th player and I ask them to always be patient," he concluded.

"We have not yet reached the strongest and the best level, but we can do that with the passage of time."

Goals from Ali Maaloul, Mohamed Sherif, and Hussein El-Shahat saw the Egyptian giants defeat Esperance 4-0 on aggregate and booked a second consecutive final slot.

Separately, Mosimane conceded they were helped by Ilyes Chetti's red card in the 36th minute: "We have to be honest, the red card helped us. It happened early, and it was well deserved," he observed.

“I told the players and told you on Friday that it will be an open game. However, we managed to have the upper hand in both games. “Esperance is a big team and we respect them a lot, but after conceding the first goal, the game was further complicated for them."

Al Ahly will be looking to win their 10th Champions League title against Amakhosi who will be appearing in the final for the first time when they meet in Casablanca on July 17.