Al-Ahly vs Flamengo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Club World Cup third-place play-off

Flamengo will take on Al Ahly in the third place play-off fixture of the 2022 Club World Cup on Saturday in Morocco.
Al Ahly qualified for the semi-final after beating Auckland City and Seattle Sounders in the previous two rounds. The club, which has registered the most appearances in this competition, lost out on a place in the final after losing 4-1 to Real Madrid in the semi-final.
An injury-time strike by Pedro was not enough for Flamengo to level the score against Al-Hilal in the semi-final. They lost the game 3-2 and will now hope to win the third-place play-off to salvage pride.
GOAL brings you all of the information you need to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.
Al Ahly vs Flamengo date & kick-off time
Game:
Al Ahly vs Flamengo
Date:
February 11, 2023
Kick-off:
3.30pm GMT / 10:30am ET / 9:00 pm IST
Venue:
Ibn Batouta Stadium
How to watch Al Ahly vs Flamengo on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the match can be watched on the Fox Sports network and FIFA+.
There is no broadcast of the match in the United Kingdom (UK) and India but it can be streamed on FIFA+.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes
Fox Sports App, Foxsports.com
UK
N/A
FIFA+
India
N/A
FIFA+
Al Ahly squad and team news
Al Ahly will miss the services of long-term absentees Mostafa Shobeir, Karim Fouad and Akram Tawfik. They have not reported any fresh injury concerns following their defeat to Real Madrid.
Al Ahly predicted XI: El Shenawy; Hany, Metwalli, Abdelmonem, Maaloul; El Sharat, El Soleya, Dieng, Radwan; Tau; Sherif
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
El Shenawy, Lotfi, Alaa
Defenders
Metwalli, Rabia, Ibrahim, Maaloul, Abdelmonem, Hany, Ashraf.
Midfielders
Fattah, Kahraba, Fathy, Attia, El Sharat, Dieng, El Soleya, Afsha, Fakhri, Abdel Kader, Ahmed Radwan
Forwards
Tau, Mohamed Sherif
Flamengo squad and team news
Flamengo will be without Gerson who picked up a suspension in their semi-final defeat against Al Hilal. Fans can expect to see the likes of Arturo Vidal and David Luiz in the starting lineup on Saturday.
Flamengo predicted XI: Santos; Matheuzinho, Luiz, Pereira, Lucas; Maia, Vidal; Ribeiro, De Arrascaeta; Pedro, Barbosa
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Santos, Cunha, Souza
Defenders
Varela, Caio, Pereira, Lucas, Bruno, Luis, Luiz, Pablo, Matheuzinho
Midfielders
Pulgar, Ribeiro, Maia, De Arrascaeta, Vidal, Franca
Forwards
Pedro, Barbosa, Everton, Marinho