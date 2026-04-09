Al-Ahly aren’t the first… Eight clubs have criticised the refereeing at Roshen… and a surprising stance from Al-Nasr

Al-Ahli are the latest club to publicly criticise the refereeing in the Saudi Roshen League this season, joining a growing list of eight sides.

On Wednesday, the club issued a strongly worded statement criticising the refereeing errors that marred their 1-1 draw with Al-Fayha at Al-Majma’ah Sports City Stadium in the 29th round of the Roshen League.

According to Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah, Al-Ahli is now the eighth club to issue such a statement this Roshen League season.

The list includes Al-Taawoun, Al-Shabab, Damac, Al-Khaleej, Al-Ittifaq, as well as Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal.

Read also: From Egypt to Saudi Arabia... Has refereeing ended Al-Ahli’s league dream?

This means the league’s top four have all aired grievances, with only leaders Al-Nassr remaining silent.

Al-Nassr currently lead the Roshen League with 70 points, two clear of second-placed Al-Hilal and four ahead of third-placed Al-Ahli, having played one game fewer.