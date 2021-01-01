Akpoguma: Hoffenheim and Nigeria star relishes scoring first Bundesliga goal

26-year-old defender finally opened his account in the German top-flight to help his side clinch victory against the Royal Blue

Kevin Akpoguma has revealed his delight after ending his long wait for his first Bundesliga goal in their 4-2 win over Schalke 04 on Saturday.

The centre-back has spent his entire career in Germany so far and against Dimitrios Grammozis’ men, he opened his goalscoring account.

The 26-year-old was handed his 13th league start and played a key role in helping his side return to winning ways after playing out a draw against Freiburg the last time out.

The defender surged forward to equalize for Hoffenheim, powering a fine header into the back of the net after he was set up by Andrej Kramaric.

Akpoguma is delighted with his contribution in the encounter and also showered encomium on Kramaric for his effort.

“We did well with Andrej's goal and my equalization. For me, it was of course great to score the first Bundesliga goal after such a long time. I'll let that sink in now - and then enjoy," Akpoguma told the club website.

The Kraichgauer had a slow start to the game, conceding two goals in the first half before coming back stronger in the second half to secure all three points.

Akpoguma has expressed his delight with the way Sebastian Hoeneb’s men reacted after letting in the goals.

“The first half wasn't good, we wanted to show a different side. So it was important that we equalize quickly and get the game on our side,” he added.

The defender has made 23 appearances across all competitions for Hoffenheim this season, including 15 in the Bundesliga.

Akpoguma has been with the Rhein-Neckar-Arena outfit since 2013 and also had a loan stint with Fortuna Dusseldorf and Hannover 96.

The centre-back will hope to continue to play a significant role for his side when they take on Arminia Bielefeld in their next league game on May 15.

Akpoguma featured for Germany at the U16, U17, U18, U19, U20, and U21 levels before switching his allegiance to the Nigeria national team.

The defender has two caps for the three-time African champions, having made his debut against Algeria in a friendly in October 2020.