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Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Akhomash narrowly avoids the “trap” laid by the reigning African Nations Championship winner and, in doing so, ignites a fresh crisis just ahead of the 2030 World Cup final

Morocco
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano
I. Akhomach
Morocco
Spain

Combat racism with humour…

Moroccan international Ilyas Akhomach, a winger for Spanish side Rayo Vallecano, has sparked controversy in Spanish football circles by arguing that Morocco should host the 2030 World Cup final instead of Spain.

In remarks carried by Spanish newspaper AS, the 21-year-old winger argued that the three-way World Cup final “should be held in Morocco”, a direct rebuttal of the lobbying underway in Spain to bring the showpiece match to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Read also: Preliminary agreement between Klopp and Real Madrid... Haaland tops his list of five demands

He also played down the psychological effect of racist or anti-Muslim chants in Spanish grounds, stating: “If I heard these chants directly, I would simply laugh and not respond to these ignorant people.”

He also criticised attempts to inflate such incidents, suggesting they should either be handled legally or simply ignored to marginalise the culprits.

LaLiga
Mallorca crest
Mallorca
MLL
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY

On the continental front, Akhomach handled “trick” questions with care, declining to tell reporters whether Morocco deserved the recent Africa Cup of Nations title and stressing that such discussions belong in private among players.

Read also: Real Madrid boycotts Spanish Football Federation: “We will not take part in a rigged competition”

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