Ajayi's West Bromwich Albion suffer promotion setback after Huddersfield Town defeat

The Baggies' hopes of Premier League promotion were dealt a blow after their five-game unbeaten run was brought to an end

's Semi Ajayi and 's Ahmed Hegazi could not stop West Bromwich from bowing to a 2-1 loss against in Friday's Championship encounter.

The defeat at the John Smith's Stadium was a massive blow to 's automatic promotion hopes as they are just a point above Said Benrahma’s in second place, who have a game in hand.

Dara O'Shea's equaliser was not enough to save Slaven Bilic's men as goals from loanees Chris Willock and Emile Smith Rowe steered Huddersfield Town to a vital win and out of the relegation waters.

Ajayi and Hegazi partnered each other at the centre of West Brom's defence and they were in action for the 90 minutes.

Ajayi completed three tackles and a clearance during the game while his Egyptian teammate completed two tackles and registered five clearances - the highest in Bilic's team.

Meanwhile, Benin forward Steve Mounie came on as a 63rd-minute substitute for Fraizer Campbell and DR Congo's Elias Kachunga replaced Willock in the 80th minute, as the Terriers bagged their first win in five outings.

The result sealed 's promotion to the Premier League after a 16-year absence while West Brom remain second in the league table with 82 points after 45 matches, a point ahead of Brentford who visit on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town boosted their survival chances with the victory and they climbed to 17th in the log with 51 points after 45 outings.

West Brom will shift their focus to Wednesday's home game when they battle at the Hawthorns in their final league match of the season.

Ajayi has played 41 games in the second division this term with five goals to his name while Hegazi has scored a goal in 15 matches so far.