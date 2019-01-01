Ajayi suffers second defeat of season with West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough

The Nigeria international’s effort was not enough to save the Baggies from their first loss since October

Semi Ajayi was on parade as West Bromwich Albion suffered their second Championship defeat of the season against on Sunday.

Goals from Daniel Ayala and Ashley Fletcher condemned the Baggies to a 2-0 loss against the ‎Smoggies in front of their home fans at the Hawthorns.

Ajayi made one tackle and had an 81% successful pass rate in his quest to help Slaven Bilic’s men avoid defeat but his effort was not enough to save from their first loss since October.

The 26-year-old Super Eagles star featured throughout the match along with international Ahmed Hegazy.

The defeat ended the Baggies’ 14-game unbeaten run and saw them drop to the second spot in the Championship table on goal difference behind .

Ajayi will hope to inspire West Brom back to winning ways when they take on arch-rivals Leeds on New Year’s Day.