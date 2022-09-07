Ajax vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch and stream Ajax against Rangers on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

After registering an emphatic win over Cambur in the Eredivise, Ajax turn their attention to their UEFA Champions League clash against Rangers at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday. The Dutch giants have got off to a brilliant start in the domestic league and have won all five of their opening matches, scoring 16 goals in the process.

On the other hand, Rangers would like to banish the ghosts of their 4-0 Glasgow derby loss to Celtic in the weekend and return to winning ways. They are currently second in the Scottish Premiership with 13 points from six matches.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Ajax vs Rangers date & kick-off time

Game: Ajax vs Rangers Date: September 7, 2022 Kick-off: 5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET / 10:15pm IST Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam

How to watch Ajax vs Rangers on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), CBS Sports is showing the game on TV and it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 4 is showing the game between Ajax and Rangers in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports Paramount+ UK BT Sport 4 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 1 SD/HD SonyLIV

Ajax teams news and squad

Ajax will miss the services of left-back Owen Wijndal as the defender is nursing an ankle injury, whereas midfielder Mohamed Ihattaren will also be unavailable.

Florian Grillitsch might make his debut for the club after switching from Hoffenheim on a free transfer, while Calvin Bassey will face his former employers, taking his place at the heart of defence along with Jurrien Timber, to protect Remko Pasveer between the sticks.

The front three is set to be comprised of Steven Bergwijn, Dusan Tadic and Brian Brobbey.

Position Players Goalkeepers Stekelenburg, Gorter, Pasveer. Defenders Bassey, Kaplan, Blind, Sanchez, Magallan, Pierie. Midfielders Alvarez, Klaassen, Kudus, Grillitsch, Delgado. Forwards Bergwijn, Brobbey, Tadic, Ocampos, Lucca, Berghuis, Conceicao, Giovanni, Jensen.

Rangers team news and squad

Rangers have got several injury concerns heading into this European fixture. Tom Lawrence is set to remain on the sidelines for the next few weeks as he is recovering from a knee injury. Apart from him, Ben Davies, John Souttar and Filipp Helander will also be missing the fixture. Injuries to Kemar Roofe and Ianis Hagi further complicate matters for Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Dutch manager could be forced to stick to the starting XI that he fielded against Celtic in the absence of alternative options.