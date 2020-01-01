Ajax starlet Mohammed Kudus hails Ghana ace Andre Ayew on his birthday

The 20-year-old has sent a heartfelt message to his role model on his birthday

and prodigy Mohammed Kudus has never hidden his admiration for compatriot and national team captain Andre Ayew.

As the attacker marks his 31st birthday on Thursday, the former Nordsjaelland midfielder would not miss an opportunity to celebrate his role model one more time.

"King of the kings Ayew Andre. Keep lighting the way and inspiring us. More life Pops! Blessings [plus] blessings," Kudus tweeted on Thursday.

Article continues below

More teams

King of the kings @AyewAndre 👑

Keep lighting the way and inspiring us

More life Pops! Blessings + blessings ❤️🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/geLijGR1Hg — Kudus Mohammed 🦁 (@KudusMohammedGH) December 17, 2020

The 20-year-old and the Swansea City man linked up on national duty for the first time in 2019 when the former earned his maiden senior Ghana call-up ahead of 2022 (Afcon) qualifying double-header against and Sao Tome and Principe.

The Ajax man would have a debut to remember against Bafana Bafana as his second-half effort after coming on as a substitute sealed a 2-0 win for Ghana in Cape Coast. The chemistry between the two players became even more apparent when Ayew joined the 20-year-old to celebrate his debut senior goal (a moment captured in Kudus’ photo on Twitter).

Four days later, the two players shared a pitch one more time as the Black Stars registered a 1-0 away victory over Sao Tome and Principe.

Seven months later, Kudus joined Dutch giants Ajax in a five-year deal worth a reported €9 million. In an interview shortly after the transfer, the midfielder named his national team captain as his role model.

”I have quite a few [people I look up to] but I will say Andre Ayew [tops them all]. When I was growing up I looked up to him. Most of the time, he motivated me as well,” Kudus told Ajax TV in a Q&A session.

Injury to the youngster has prevented the duo from linking up again on international duty, but having just resumed training after three months of injury setbacks, the two players could be set for a reunion when Ghana re-assemble in March next year for their next international assignments.

Kudus, though, is not the only Black Stars player celebrating the national team captain.

"Happy earth day to you Jnr maestro your world is completely full of happiness and enjoy. May it continue forever. May Allah bless your new age. Enjoy. Ayew Andre," -based Mubarak Wakaso also posted.

Happy earth day to you Jnr maestro your world is completely full of happiness and enjoy may it continue forever May Allah bless your new age 🙏🏾 enjoy ❤️ @AyewAndre ✊ #mopao #blood 💉💉 pic.twitter.com/7VQp4Orgl1 — M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) December 17, 2020

defender Jonathan Mensah, who recently won the Major League Soccer ( ) Cup tweeted: "Happy birthday maestro, AyewAndre. Enjoy your day and God bless."

Happy birthday maestro @AyewAndre Enjoy your day and God bless🙌🏽❤️🎂🎊 pic.twitter.com/rqI7QEI1Zl — Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) December 17, 2020

Ayew previously played for , Turkish side and French clubs Olympique , Lorient and Arles-Avignon.