Ajax 'have done everything' to keep Ten Hag from Man Utd move, says technical director Hamstra

Ajax have done all that they can to keep manager Erik ten Hag at the club, says technical director Gerry Hamstra, as the manager appears to edge closer to a move to Manchester United.

The Dutchman has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford for much of the season, and reports suggest he is edging closer to succeeding interim boss Ralf Rangnick by the day.

His current club have made no secret of their desire to keep one of the most highly-rated managers in Europe on their books however, and Hamstra says they have done all that they can to convince him to stay.

What has been said?

"I can be very succinct about that," Hamstra stated. "We have done everything we can and are doing everything we can to keep him on board.

"Contract extension offered? Yes. More money? Everything that comes with it, without going into detail. Erik can ultimately determine his own future, he is old and wise enough for that.

"We have two scenarios: we really hope he stays, it makes sense that there is interest in him. And if he doesn't stay, we have to be ready for the second scenario."

The bigger picture

Ten Hag appears odds-on to make the move to Manchester United, having pulled ahead of Mauricio Pochettino as the prime candidate to succeed Rangnick.

If the Dutchman does indeed take the role, he will be faced with breaking a half-decade barren streak, after the club failed to win silverware during the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reign.

The likelihood of a squad overhaul looks likely for whoever takes the reins however, with Old Trafford likely in need of a serious rebuild.

