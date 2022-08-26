Ajaccio vs Lille: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The visitors arrive on the back of a dramatic drubbing - here's all you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season rolls on this weekend as Lille make the trip to face newly promoted Ajaccio at Stade Francois Coty. The former champions suffered an all-timer of a loss to a rampant PSG last time out, and have been left to lick their wounds.

They will look to get back to winning ways when they face a side still searching for a first three-point haul of the campaign - but can the hosts take advantage of a wounded opponent and snatch victory instead?

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Ajaccio roster Goalkeepers Leroy, Sollacaro, Quilichini Defenders Diallo, Vidal, Avinel, Alphonse, Alhadhur, Gonzalez, Mayembo, Obissa Midfielders Barreto, Nouri, Coutadeur, Marchetti, Laçi, N'Diaye, Youssouf, Cimignani, Ajroud, Lebas, Mangani, Spadanuda Forwards El Idrissy, Courtet, Moussiti-Oko, Arconte, Bayala, Hamouma, Botué, Chabrolle

It has been a tough return to the top-flight for Ajaccio so far, with just one point gleaned from their first three games.

They will have to pick up a win somewhere along the way sooner rather than later if they hope to avoid being drawn into an expanded relegation battle in Ligue 1 this term.

Predicted Ajaccio starting XI: Leroy; Alphonse, Vidal, Gonzalez, Diallo; Bayala, Mangani, Marchetti, Spadanuda; Hamouma, Moussiti-Oko.

Position Lille roster Goalkeepers Jardim, Jakubech, Chevalier Defenders Djaló, Ribeiro, Gudmundsson, Fonte, Zedadka, Diakité, Ismaily Midfielders Martin, Yazıcı, Cabella, Gomes, André, Zhegrova Forwards Bamba, David, Lihadji, Weah, Virginius, Bayo

There can't have been many more humiliations like the one Lille suffered at the hands of old boss Christophe Galtier and his Paris Saint-Germain side last time out, as they shipped seven goals against the champions.

Surely, there will be a response this weekend - but quite how it will manifest after such a drubbing is anyone's guess.

Predicted Lille starting XI: Jardim; Zedadka, Fonte, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Andre, Gomes; David, Cabella, Bamba; Bayo.

Last five results

Ajaccio results Lille results Rennes 2-1 Ajaccio (Aug 21) Lille 1-7 PSG (Aug 21) Ajaccio 0-0 Lens (Aug 14) Nantes 1-1 Lille (Aug 12) Lyon 2-1 Ajaccio (Aug 5) Lille 4-1 Auxerre (Aug 7) Lorient 1-1 Ajaccio (Jul 30) Cádiz 0-1 Lille (Jul 29) Paris 1-0 Ajaccio (Jul 23) Espanyol 2-0 Lille (Jul 24)

Head-to-head