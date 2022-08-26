Ajaccio vs Lille: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season rolls on this weekend as Lille make the trip to face newly promoted Ajaccio at Stade Francois Coty. The former champions suffered an all-timer of a loss to a rampant PSG last time out, and have been left to lick their wounds.
They will look to get back to winning ways when they face a side still searching for a first three-point haul of the campaign - but can the hosts take advantage of a wounded opponent and snatch victory instead?
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.
|Games
|Ajaccio vs Lille
|Date
|August 26, 2022
|Times
|3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT
|Stream
Match details
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN SPORTS
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Ajaccio roster
|Goalkeepers
|Leroy, Sollacaro, Quilichini
|Defenders
|Diallo, Vidal, Avinel, Alphonse, Alhadhur, Gonzalez, Mayembo, Obissa
|Midfielders
|Barreto, Nouri, Coutadeur, Marchetti, Laçi, N'Diaye, Youssouf, Cimignani, Ajroud, Lebas, Mangani, Spadanuda
Forwards
|El Idrissy, Courtet, Moussiti-Oko, Arconte, Bayala, Hamouma, Botué, Chabrolle
It has been a tough return to the top-flight for Ajaccio so far, with just one point gleaned from their first three games.
They will have to pick up a win somewhere along the way sooner rather than later if they hope to avoid being drawn into an expanded relegation battle in Ligue 1 this term.
Predicted Ajaccio starting XI: Leroy; Alphonse, Vidal, Gonzalez, Diallo; Bayala, Mangani, Marchetti, Spadanuda; Hamouma, Moussiti-Oko.
|Position
|Lille roster
|Goalkeepers
|Jardim, Jakubech, Chevalier
|Defenders
|Djaló, Ribeiro, Gudmundsson, Fonte, Zedadka, Diakité, Ismaily
|Midfielders
|Martin, Yazıcı, Cabella, Gomes, André, Zhegrova
|Forwards
|Bamba, David, Lihadji, Weah, Virginius, Bayo
There can't have been many more humiliations like the one Lille suffered at the hands of old boss Christophe Galtier and his Paris Saint-Germain side last time out, as they shipped seven goals against the champions.
Surely, there will be a response this weekend - but quite how it will manifest after such a drubbing is anyone's guess.
Predicted Lille starting XI: Jardim; Zedadka, Fonte, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Andre, Gomes; David, Cabella, Bamba; Bayo.
Last five results
|Ajaccio results
|Lille results
|Rennes 2-1 Ajaccio (Aug 21)
|Lille 1-7 PSG (Aug 21)
|Ajaccio 0-0 Lens (Aug 14)
|Nantes 1-1 Lille (Aug 12)
|Lyon 2-1 Ajaccio (Aug 5)
|Lille 4-1 Auxerre (Aug 7)
|Lorient 1-1 Ajaccio (Jul 30)
|Cádiz 0-1 Lille (Jul 29)
|Paris 1-0 Ajaccio (Jul 23)
|Espanyol 2-0 Lille (Jul 24)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|3/2/2014
|Ajaccio 2-3 Lille
|10/5/2013
|Lille 3-0 Ajaccio
|2/23/2013
|Ajaccio 1-3 Lille
|10/6/2012
|Lille 2-0 Ajaccio
|4/13/2012
|Lille 4-1 Ajaccio