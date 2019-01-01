Indian Arrows players rubbish suggestions of non-payment of salaries

The players posted their statements on social media...

Several players of All Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side have put out statements on social media to quash suggestions that they have not been paid for playing in the last season.

owner Ranjit Bajaj had earlier tweeted that AIFF had missed the payments of the Indian Arrows players but four members of the squad - Boris Thangjam, goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill, Rahul KP and Lalengmawia, through statements on social media, have clarified that they have received their payments on time.

The players thanked the Arrows project and expressed their gratitude for giving them an opportunity to play at the highest level. They also urged supporters to support the Arrows project and to not believe rumours.

