Ahmed Musa yet to receive any Galatasaray offer

The Nigeria captain has reacted to rumours swirling around his future amid reported interest from the Turkish giants

Al Nassr forward Ahmed Musa has quashed reports linking him with a move to by claiming that he is yet to receive any offers for his signature.

Several media outlets reported last week that the former attacker is set to be on the move again with Galatasaray lining up a deal for him.

Musa switched to from in August 2018 to join Al Nassr on a four-year contract that will expire in June 2022.

The Super Eagles captain has refuted the transfer links to by insisting his commitment to Al Nassr, however, he admitted that Galatasaray - who are third on the Super Lig table - are a popular team in Europe.

's Nordin Amrabat and defender Maicon previously played for Galatasaray, and they are currently Musa's teammates in Rui Vitoria's team.

“Galatasaray is a well-known team in Europe. However, there have been no offers to me or my manager so far. I am a player of Al Nassr and I have a contract here,” Musa said, according to Hurriyet.

The 27-year-old forward has had a nomadic career, starting from the Nigerian Professional Football League ( ) with before moving to the , , England and Saudi Arabia.

Musa moved to the Middle East after failing to secure regular playing time at Leicester City, after joining them following their Premier League triumph in 2016.

He was demoted to the club U-23 side in the 2017-18 season before rejoining for the second half of the campaign, where he returned six goals in 10 league appearances.

He struggled for goals in the Saudi Professional League this term before it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. He played 17 league games, including 13 starts without finding the back of the net for Al Nassr.

In his debut season in Saudi Arabia, the ex-CSKA Moscow attacker returned seven goals in 24 matches to help the Globals win the top-flight title and the Saudi Super Cup.

Al Nassr are currently second in the Saudi Pro League standings with 45 points after 22 games, six points behind Al-Hilal.