Ahmed Musa explains why he joined ‘ambitious’ Fatih Karagumruk

The 28-year-old will be play in the Turkish Super Lig next season after spending the last three months at Kano Pillars

Former Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa said he joined Fatih Karagumruk on a permanent deal because they really wanted his services.

The Nigeria captain completed a free transfer to the Istanbul club on Thursday and he penned a two-year contract with the option of an additional year.

The move ended Musa’s brief stay in the Nigeria Professional Football League where he has been maintaining his fitness at Kano Pillars.

He disclosed the key details that convinced him to join Karagumruk who finished eighth in the Super Lig table last season, and he is raring to deliver for the club with his performances.

"I was very impressed with the team's philosophy, style of play and it's clearly an ambitious club," Musa BBC Sport Africa.

"I feel wanted and that's what made all the difference. I want to repay that faith. I can't wait to link up with my team mates and help the club achieve their ambitions."

Karagumruk were promoted to the Turkish top-flight in the 2019-20 season, ending a 35-year wait for a return to the Super Lig.

They will continue their preparation for the 2020-21 campaign with friendly games against league rivals Alanyaspor and Kasimpasa on July 30 and August 5 respectively.

Musa’s agent Tony Harris added that the three-time Russian Premier League winner with CSKA Moscow had offers from other Turkish clubs but the Ataturk Olympic Stadium outfit stood out with their approach.

“There were interest and good offers from other Turkish clubs, but Karagumruk have an impressive philosophy and very professional approach to it," Harris said.

"Everything being considered, Karagumruk has a befitting playing style and I believe Musa will be very successful at the club."

Musa, however, will be aiming to make a statement at Fatih Karagumruk after his last underwhelming European campaign in 2018.

The former Al Nassr star struggled to make an impact at Leicester City with a tally of two goals in 21 Premier League matches across two seasons.

Before he left Saudi Arabia in October 2020, the 28-year-old attacker won the Saudi Pro League title, the Super Cup and he also helped Al Nassr finish the league as runner-up.