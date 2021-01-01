Agyemang Badu: Former Ghana star considering coaching option

The 30-year-old former Black Stars midfielder opens up on plans for life after active football

Former midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu will consider venturing into coaching when he hangs up his playing boots, the midfielder has revealed.

Currently unattached, the 30-year-old is on the lookout for a new club after parting ways with Hellas Verona last year.

Last week, he announced his retirement from international football with Ghana, another indication that his career is nearing its end.

“Coaching is an option but I would love to be a scout for a club. If I can be a scout for [former side] [on whose books he was from 2010 until last year] in Africa, it will be very wonderful,” Badu told Joy FM.

“I have a good relationship with Udinese so I can speak to them and see how it goes. I know a lot of coaches in a lot of clubs.

“Coaching is my second option. I am not ready to be a CEO of a club because I don’t have experience at that level.”

Badu joined Verona ahead of the start of last season on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

He made 10 appearances for the side in , his time in Verona heavily weighed down by health and fitness issues.

"Right now I am no more with Hellas Verona. I cordially agreed to terminate my contract and so I'm a free agent and free to join any club,” Badu told Joy Sports on Saturday.

“After all the Covid stuff, I decided to come home and rest small and find a team in January.

“My lowest point and biggest disappointment [in my career so far] was not winning the .

“Another of my biggest disappointments was when Udinese lost a penalty shoot-out to Braga because we lost out on qualifying for the Uefa .

“But in terms of my career with the Black Stars, it has to do with not winning the Nations Cup.

“The most painful was the defeat to because we took a two-goal lead and still lost but as for the defeat to in 2010, it’s not regrettable.”

Badu also previously played for Bursaspor in and Berekum and in Ghana.