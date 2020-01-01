Aguero surpasses Henry as top overseas goalscorer in Premier League history

The Argentina international scored his 176th goal in England's top flight against Aston Villa on Sunday, overtaking the former Gunners great

’s Sergio Aguero has moved past legend Thierry Henry as the leading foreign goalscorer in Premier League history after netting his 176th in the competition.

The international beat the Frenchman’s tally in City’s match with on Sunday, scoring City’s third and fifth goals in a dominant display at Villa Park.

He smashed a rising shot goal from outside the box past Orjan Nyland in the 28th minute, before adding a second just before the hour mark as the Blues ran riot against relegation-threatened Villa.

176 - Sergio Agüero is now the outright fifth-highest scoring player in Premier League history, and has scored more goals than any overseas player:



Alan Shearer 260

Wayne Rooney 208

Andrew Cole 187

Frank Lampard 177

Sergio Agüero 176



Phenom. pic.twitter.com/SgQRZS1jrj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 12, 2020

Henry scored his goals in 258 appearances over two spells for the Gunners, while Aguero was playing his 255th league match for the Manchester side since his arrival from in 2011.

Aguero is now the fifth-highest scorer in Premier League history and only one goal behind the fourth, former midfielder and current Blues boss Frank Lampard, and 11 behind Andrew Cole, who once starred for City’s fierce rivals .

Sergio Aguero moves ahead of Thierry Henry in the Premier League all-time goalscoring charts ⬆️⬆️⬆️



Frank Lampard, you're next.#AVLMCI pic.twitter.com/WAKaweW0Kf — Goal (@goal) January 12, 2020

The 31-year-old has some way to go to overhaul the other two players ahead of him, who both scored more than 200 goals in their time in the league.

Wayne Rooney, another former United man, has 208, while Alan Shearer is top of the charts, banging in 260 in for and .

Rooney will harbour a desire that he can add to his tally as he is currently a player-coach for in the Championship, hoping to mastermind a return to the top table.

Aguero is City’s top scorer in all competitions with his total of 248 tallying 81 more than his nearest rival Tony Book, who scored his goals in the 1930’s and ‘40’s.

In addition to scoring the most goals for the club, Aguero also scored arguably the most famous.

His goal against deep into injury time in the final game of the 2011-12 season secured the club’s first top-flight title since the 1967-68 campaign.

Since that historic season, Aguero’s goals have inspired City to three more titles, including in each of the last two seasons.