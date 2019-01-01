Aguero joins calls for Sala search to resume

The Manchester City star joined the growing call for the resumption of the search for the forward

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero added his voice to those calling on police to resume their search for missing Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala.

Guernsey Police on Thursday ended their search for Sala, who was on board the Piper Malibu aircraft with pilot David Ibbotson when the plane went missing en route to Cardiff on Monday.

Search and rescue efforts had spanned three days without a trace of the plane, which was bound for the Welsh capital after the Argentine bid farewell to his team-mates at Ligue 1 club Nantes.

Sala's sister Romina and father Horacio pleaded for the resumption of the search, and Aguero joined the call.

"We don't want to give up, we want to hold on to hope," tweeted the City striker.

"That's why I also wish #NoDejenDeBuscar - don't call off the search. From the start, my thoughts have been with Emiliano, his family and friends #PrayForSala."

We don't want to give up, we want to hold on to hope. That's why I also wish #NoDejenDeBuscar - don't call off the search. From the start, my thoughts have been with Emiliano, his family and friends #PrayForSala — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) January 24, 2019

Aguero's City team-mate Nicolas Otamendi posted on social media: "I’d like to express my sympathies to Emiliano’s family, and urge the police to keep searching for the plane. There’s still hope to find them alive."

Hi, I’m Nicolás Otamendi. I’d like to express my sympathies to Emiliano’s family, and urge the police to keep searching for the plane. There’s still hope to find them alive. All my support to his family, and let’s hope they get an answer urgently #prayforemilianosala pic.twitter.com/4k37Zgk3U1 — Nicolas Otamendi (@Notamendi30) January 24, 2019

New Chelsea signing and Argentina international Gonzalo Higuain added via a video message: "I ask all the people of the world to continue the search for Emiliano Sala until the last moment.

"There is no stopping and you have to go to the end. Thank you."

Miracles do happen. They need to keep searching and not give up. pic.twitter.com/0EuK9uyAIr — M. Waris (@warisgh10) January 24, 2019

Earlier on Thursday, Nantes – along with players Fabio, Koffi Djidji and Majeed Waris – urged authorities not to stop in their attempts to find Sala.

"Nantes have learned with sadness of the abandonment of searches for the missing plane, carrying Emiliano Sala and his pilot Dave Ibbotson," a club statement read on Twitter.

"These cannot stop. Nantes, the management, the players, the supporters forcefully ask that the search for Emiliano Sala continue out of respect for his family and his family. For Emi, we must continue!"